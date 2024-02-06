Hooked on Science: Soaring toilet paper

Bernoulli's Principle states that the pressure exerted by a fluid decreases as its velocity increases. Increasing the velocity over the top surface of the toilet paper lowers the pressure of the air pushing down on the paper. The paper is lifted because there is an unbalanced force of air pressure acting upward.
