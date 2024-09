features May 25, 2017

Hooked on Science: Soap in the microwave

n Bar of Ivory soap n Microwave n Paper plate n STEP 1: Place the soap on a paper plate. Describe and classify the soap by its observable properties. n STEP 2: Using the microwave, heat the soap for one minute. n STEP 3: Remove the soap from the microwave and observe. Describe and classify the soap by its observable properties. Develop a model to describe how the soap is made of particles too small to be seen...