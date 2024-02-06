All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 2, 2017

Hooked on Science: Smoke-ring launcher

n 32-gallon trash can n Shower curtain n Two bungee cords n Fog machine n Step 1: Using a knife, have an adult cut a 5-inch hole in the bottom of the trash can. n Step 2: Cut a large square from the shower curtain. Make sure the square is large enough to stretch over the top of the trash can...

Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • 32-gallon trash can
  • Shower curtain
  • Two bungee cords
  • Fog machine
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Instructions

  • Step 1: Using a knife, have an adult cut a 5-inch hole in the bottom of the trash can.
  • Step 2: Cut a large square from the shower curtain. Make sure the square is large enough to stretch over the top of the trash can.
  • Step 3: Stretch the piece of shower curtain over the top of the trash can.
  • Step 4: Secure the piece of shower curtain with the bungee cords.
  • Step 5: Have a friend point the launcher toward your face and gently hit the shower curtain with the palm of his or her hand. Describe the air by using its observable properties. Describe how the launcher can be used as a model to describe how matter is made of particles too small to be seen.
  • Step 6: Using the fog machine, fill the trash can with smoke, gently hit the shower curtain with the palm of your hand, and observe. Describe what you see by using its observable properties.

Explanation

The air cannon proves air takes up space and shows how a vortex is formed. The shower curtain makes the shape of a cone as it's pushed inward with the palm of your hand. The air pressure on the inside of the trash can increases, and the air is forced into a rotating ring as it moves through the opening.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy