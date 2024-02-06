Hooked on Science: Pop a balloon with an orange

Instructions
- STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the balloon, using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its properties.
- STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the peeling using its observable properties.
- STEP 3: Holding the shiny part of the peeling toward the inflated balloon, squeeze the peeling so the oil in the orange sprays on the balloon and observe. Describe the oil from the peeling by using its observable properties.
Explanation
The peeling of the orange contains limonene oil, which dissolves the rubber balloon, causing it to pop quickly.