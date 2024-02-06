Hooked on Science: Pop a balloon with an orange

STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the balloon, using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its properties.

STEP 1: Inflate the balloon. Describe the balloon, using its observable properties. Using the flexible measuring tape, measure the distance around the fattest part of the balloon. Using this data, identify the balloon based on its properties.

STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the peeling using its observable properties.

STEP 2: Remove the peeling from the orange. Describe the peeling using its observable properties.