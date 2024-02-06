Hooked on Science: Pop a balloon inside a balloon

The black balloon pops quickly. The magnifying glass allows you to concentrate the sun's rays through the transparent balloon to one spot on the opaque or black balloon, which eventually weakens the rubber, causing the balloon to pop. The black balloon pops while the transparent balloon stays inflated. The black balloon absorbs the sun's rays, causing the balloon to heat up faster.
