featuresAugust 17, 2017
Hooked on Science: Mashing matter
n Bicycle pump with rubber stopper n 1-liter clear plastic bottle n Bean-bag filler n STEP 1: Completely fill the bottle with bean-bag filler. Describe the filler by using its observable properties. n STEP 2: Attach the pump to the stopper. Attach the stopper to the bottle...
Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • Bicycle pump with rubber stopper
  • 1-liter clear plastic bottle
  • Bean-bag filler
Instructions

  • STEP 1: Completely fill the bottle with bean-bag filler. Describe the filler by using its observable properties.
  • STEP 2: Attach the pump to the stopper. Attach the stopper to the bottle.
  • STEP 3: Pump the bicycle pump five times and observe. Remove the stopper and observe. Describe how the bottle can be used as a model to show how matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

Explanation

Pumping air into the bottle increases the air pressure inside, squashing the bean-bag filler. Once the rubber stopper is removed, the air rushes out, allowing the squashed filler to expand.

