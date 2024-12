n Neodymium magnet n United States $1 bill n STEP 1: Hold the dollar bill so it hangs freely from your fingers. What effect will the neodymium magnet have on the dollar? n STEP 2: Look for a location on the dollar bill, which has a lot of ink, bring the magnet close to the dollar, and observe. What happens? Apply what you know to design a way to help a cashier determine whether money is counterfeit...