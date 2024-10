Instructions

STEP 1: Place several chips in a fireproof dish. Describe the chips by using their observable properties.

STEP 2: Using the lighter, ignite the chips and observe. Describe the chips by using their observable properties. Did burning the chips result in a new substance?

Explanation

Fuel, oxygen and heat all are needed for fire. These three ingredients make up what is known as the fire triangle. The chips easily catch fire due to the flavor powder and oil on them, which create a good combination for combustion.