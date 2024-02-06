All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJuly 20, 2017

Hooked on Science: Exploding baby bottle

n Hard plastic 8-ounce baby bottle n Rubber nipple without hole n Alka-Seltzer n STEP 1: Fill the hard plastic baby bottle halfway with water. n STEP 2: Add two Alka-Seltzer to the baby bottle and securely attached the rubber nipple to the top of the bottle. Shake the bottle and observe. Describe and classify the contents of the bottle by its observable properties...

Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • Hard plastic 8-ounce baby bottle
  • Rubber nipple without hole
  • Alka-Seltzer
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Instructions

  • STEP 1: Fill the hard plastic baby bottle halfway with water.
  • STEP 2: Add two Alka-Seltzer to the baby bottle and securely attached the rubber nipple to the top of the bottle. Shake the bottle and observe. Describe and classify the contents of the bottle by its observable properties.
  • STEP 3: Carefully and slowly remove the rubber nipple from the top of the bottle. What happens? Did adding the Alka-Seltzer to the water result in a new substance?

Explanation

When the Alka-Seltzer is added to the water, in the baby bottle, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the rubber nipple, without a hole, causing the nipple to expand. When the nipple is carefully and slowly removed, some of the gas quickly escapes, forcing the nipple off the bottle and into the air.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy