featuresMay 18, 2017
Hooked on Science: Dissolving styrofoam
n Styrofoam cups n Acetone n Disposable gloves n Pie pan n Step 1: Place the disposable gloves on your hands and then pour 1 cup of acetone into the pie pan. n Step 2: Place the Styrofoam cups into the pan of acetone and observe. Describe and classify the cups before and after placing them into the pan of acetone, using their observable properties. Develop a model to describe how the cups are made of particles too small to be seen...
Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • Styrofoam cups
  • Acetone
  • Disposable gloves
  • Pie pan
Instructions

  • Step 1: Place the disposable gloves on your hands and then pour 1 cup of acetone into the pie pan.
  • Step 2: Place the Styrofoam cups into the pan of acetone and observe. Describe and classify the cups before and after placing them into the pan of acetone, using their observable properties. Develop a model to describe how the cups are made of particles too small to be seen.

Explanation

The acetone is a solvent that easily dissolves the bonds between the polymers, which make up the Styrofoam cups.

