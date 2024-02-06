Hooked on Science: Can crusher

Instructions

STEP 1: Fill the bowl with ice and water.

STEP 2: Place one tablespoon of water into the empty soda can. Turn on the hot plate to high and place the soda can on the hot plate.

STEP 3: Wait a few minutes for water vapor to appear above the can.

STEP 4: Using the tongs, grasp the sides of the soda can, quickly flip it and dip it immediately into the cold water. Make observations and explain how this process is similar to how the sunlight on Earth's surface creates weather.

Explanation

When the soda can is turned upside-down and submerged into the cold water, the water vapor inside the soda can is cooled and condenses. This decreases the air pressure on the inside of the soda can, causing the higher pressure on the outside of the soda can to crush the soda can.