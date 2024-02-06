Hooked on Science: Can crusher

When the soda can is turned upside-down and submerged into the cold water, the water vapor inside the soda can is cooled and condenses. This decreases the air pressure on the inside of the soda can, causing the higher pressure on the outside of the soda can to crush the soda can.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.