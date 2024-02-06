All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 5, 2017

Hooked on Science: Baffling bananas

n 2 bananas n STEP 1: Make sure the bananas are exactly the same size. Hold one of the bananas above the other, lining up the two left ends, and observe. n STEP 2: Switch the bananas and observe. Is one longer than the other? Construct an argument on how your eyes, an external structure, work with your brain, an internal structure, to support survival, growth, behavior and reproduction...

Jason Lindsey

Materials

  • 2 bananas
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Instructions

  • STEP 1: Make sure the bananas are exactly the same size. Hold one of the bananas above the other, lining up the two left ends, and observe.
  • STEP 2: Switch the bananas and observe. Is one longer than the other? Construct an argument on how your eyes, an external structure, work with your brain, an internal structure, to support survival, growth, behavior and reproduction.

Explanation

The bottom banana looks longer when compared to the top banana. Although each banana is exactly the same size, your eyes compare the bottom arc of the top banana to the top arc of the bottom banana, which is longer. This tricks your brain into believing the bottom banana is longer.

Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy