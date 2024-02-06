Hooked on Science: Baffling bananas

The bottom banana looks longer when compared to the top banana. Although each banana is exactly the same size, your eyes compare the bottom arc of the top banana to the top arc of the bottom banana, which is longer. This tricks your brain into believing the bottom banana is longer.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.