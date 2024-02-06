Honoring our veterans

My Granddad served during the end of World War II. He left the Kentucky farm and his new bride to serve in the U.S. Army. The unit he was a part of was shipped to Germany as the war ended. Like so many others in the years since, he sacrificed greatly in serving the United States of America.
This next week our nation will honor its veterans. The men and women took an oath and donned the uniform to defend the Constitution and country. The Bible in Romans 13:7 tells us to give honor to whom honor is due. There are some simple ways to honor the men and women of the uniform.
If you see a vet while you are out, thank them. Many veterans will wear a hat or shirt to indicate when and where they served. Please take a brief moment to thank them for their service. That simple act of recognition means much to so many. If you see them at a restaurant or coffee shop, take care of their bill.
Contact your local veterans hall to see if there is a way you can honor veterans throughout the year. For example, some older veterans could use help with transportation to and from doctor's appointments. Some veterans halls have service projects and assistance they are offering to others. Organize a breakfast through the veterans hall to share your appreciation.
Invite a veteran to share about their military experience in a classroom or other format. Let them tell their story on their terms.
In my church, one of our WWII veterans shared his story of being shot down in the north Atlantic, getting picked up by a German U-boat, and surviving years in a German POW camp. His experiences ingrained within him the conviction that the Lord had a mighty purpose for him. Throughout his life, he served as a missionary and later as a chaplain to veterans. He helped countless numbers of men and women face the nightmares and emotional trauma incurred by war.
My life is richer because I took the time to sit down over some coffee and listen to a man rescued from the brink of death, sharing how he spent his years helping others escape from the same place. Take time to honor those worthy of honor by giving them the most valuable resource you have: time.
