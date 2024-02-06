Honoring our veterans

My Granddad served during the end of World War II. He left the Kentucky farm and his new bride to serve in the U.S. Army. The unit he was a part of was shipped to Germany as the war ended. Like so many others in the years since, he sacrificed greatly in serving the United States of America.

This next week our nation will honor its veterans. The men and women took an oath and donned the uniform to defend the Constitution and country. The Bible in Romans 13:7 tells us to give honor to whom honor is due. There are some simple ways to honor the men and women of the uniform.

If you see a vet while you are out, thank them. Many veterans will wear a hat or shirt to indicate when and where they served. Please take a brief moment to thank them for their service. That simple act of recognition means much to so many. If you see them at a restaurant or coffee shop, take care of their bill.