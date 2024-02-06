Honor those who died for you

I am thankful for our law enforcement community. We have some of the nation's finest leaders in our region heading each department. I grew up in St. Louis, and I was conditioned to believe that hearing sirens was a good thing. When I spent my first night as a new pastor in Karnak, Illinois, I had difficulty sleeping because it was too quiet. I kept thinking, "What if something happens? There are no police anywhere around." I realized then that it was up to me to protect myself. Still, I would much rather call the police and let them handle things while I take cover. Did you know that we lose between 100 and 200 police officers each year in America? I mourn each loss with our law enforcement community. We honor them annually on May 15.

The Bible teaches us to respect those who are given the "sword" to enforce our laws. As a matter of fact, the implication is that a person who is law abiding would have no reason to fear. Romans 13:4 says, "For he is God's servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God's wrath on the wrongdoer." We all want the police officers to make the right call every time. Everyone wants to go home alive. Pray for our military and our police.

Our firefighters and first responders often risk their lives for others. I think about many rescue efforts where someone must come and risk his or her life because a citizen made a poor choice or had an accident. When it comes to natural disasters, we often do not think about the risk to life and limb faced by these heroes during and after the storm. Hopefully, no one who remembers 911 would take firefighters, police officers, or first responders for granted.

There is someone else who died for you. While anyone can think of bad examples in every profession, we must remind ourselves that Jesus was the only perfect person who ever lived. God so loved the world that he sent his only son to die for us, John 3:16-18. Yes, we all need saving. I hope you know Jesus. He died for you, but he did not stay dead. He defeated death so that in him, we may have eternal life. Sacrificing oneself for the lives of others is worthy of honor.