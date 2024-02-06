Honey attracts while vinegar repels

"Well, my dear, how are you today?" A musical voice echoed in the distance. Lisa turned around, quickly, to see who the well-wisher might be. A good friend of Lisa's, Jenny, came up from behind her. Jenny always had a smile and a cheerful word, for almost everyone, and today was no exception. Lisa and Jenny had known each other for years and the friendship was important to Lisa. Jenny was one of those people that drew others toward her like honey attracts flies.

My mother frequently told my siblings and me that "Yes, friends were nice to have, but it was family that would be there when you needed them." Because I grew up hearing those words, I was cautious regarding the amount of trust that I placed in people outside the family unit. Perspectives were different during my mom's era, and consequently as I grew and matured, I questioned her words. Perhaps it is because of our extremely mobile society, presently, that we must learn to depend on people outside our family. Family is indeed, of the upmost value, but few can live alone with only family. There are many factors that play a part in why--such as the mobility of people, the distance away from family members and other similar conditions that might exist.

As I listened to and meditated on the greeting from Jenny, I began to wonder what it was that she added to my life. My mind swung back and forth, like a pendulum. Whatever it was, it was well worth my knowing. It takes time and experience to learn the benefits of friendships, but nurturing and valuing our relationships with those with which we interact, is worth our every effort. Until we are faced with a dilemma or a sudden change in our lives, we cannot, always recognize and appreciate the love extended by others. We take them for granted. One seldom misses what he has until it's gone from his life. So many blessing pass us by without our realizing that the gold was already in our hands--that the worthwhile treasures were in our lives already. Whether family is close by or not, friends are a needed and welcome source of hope and survival.