November 15, 2019

Homemade Christmas in Scott City to benefit Eisleben Lutheran Church

If being in the same room as tons of Christmas decor and crafts, dozens of baked goods and gallons of nine different soups motivates you, take a break from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and visit Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City. With nearly 25 years in the making, the annual Homemade Christmas is just one of the fundraisers that will benefit Eisleben Lutheran Church maintenance costs (such as flooring replacement) and missions programs. ...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

If being in the same room as tons of Christmas decor and crafts, dozens of baked goods and gallons of nine different soups motivates you, take a break from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and visit Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City.

With nearly 25 years in the making, the annual Homemade Christmas is just one of the fundraisers that will benefit Eisleben Lutheran Church maintenance costs (such as flooring replacement) and missions programs. A portion of the proceeds also will be donated to church member Michael Zeigler who had been diagnosed with pancreatitis, said Vicki Howell, church member and event committee member.

As of Thursday, Howell confirmed Zeigler is back home and recuperating following a recent surgery.

The annual Christmas event began with the intent to offer holiday items and a homemade "soup sampler," she said. The bake sale part of the event was added several years after.

Soups on the menu this year (along with a variety of homemade muffins) are chicken noodle, chili, settlers' beans, broccoli and cheese, potato, vegetable beef, taco and a newcomer: sauerkraut.

"That's a good, old timey German dish," Howell said of the potato-based soup, which also includes cream.

And all of the yummy options will be available for carryout.

She said people visit mainly for the baked goods (which this year will include 36 sweetheart coffee cakes and 16 dozen cinnamon rolls). But those will go fast, she said (and so will the multiple batches of soups). More than 7 gallons of chicken noodle soup will be available.

Orders have already been received, she said. A professor from Southeast Missouri State University has requested 43 quarts of soup ahead of Saturday.

You don't have to order 40 quarts of soup to make an impact, but do what you can to help Eisleben Lutheran Church exceed the $2,000 raised last year.

