Homemade Christmas in Scott City to benefit Eisleben Lutheran Church

If being in the same room as tons of Christmas decor and crafts, dozens of baked goods and gallons of nine different soups motivates you, take a break from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and visit Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City.

With nearly 25 years in the making, the annual Homemade Christmas is just one of the fundraisers that will benefit Eisleben Lutheran Church maintenance costs (such as flooring replacement) and missions programs. A portion of the proceeds also will be donated to church member Michael Zeigler who had been diagnosed with pancreatitis, said Vicki Howell, church member and event committee member.

As of Thursday, Howell confirmed Zeigler is back home and recuperating following a recent surgery.

The annual Christmas event began with the intent to offer holiday items and a homemade "soup sampler," she said. The bake sale part of the event was added several years after.

Soups on the menu this year (along with a variety of homemade muffins) are chicken noodle, chili, settlers' beans, broccoli and cheese, potato, vegetable beef, taco and a newcomer: sauerkraut.