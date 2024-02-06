The home-fragrance market has long been dominated by relatively simple iterations of popular aromas: vanilla, cinnamon, evergreen and citrus scents.

But that marketplace of diffusers, candles and room sprays is full of fun, evocative names to distinguish the scents -- names meant to pique our imaginations and bring home not just a sense of smell but of story.

Perhaps lighting a jar of "Poet's Garret" will inspire your sonnet-writing. A whiff of "Spring Party" might just ramp up the festivities.

"Scent grabs us in a way that no other sense can," connecting to parts of the brain that process emotion and memory, says New York-based marketing strategist Alexander Jutkowitz.

The names of home fragrances are meant to create a visual in your head first, and then the designers follow through with the fragrance blend.

San Francisco letter-press designer Kimberly Austin has a line of jar candles, Sanctum for Austin Press . She's given each concoction not only a cool name, but a little back story on the label.

"Cowboy's Camp," for instance, is a mix of wood-smoke essence, tobacco, pine and horsehair. The story involves a cowboy setting up camp under the stars with his horse at his side. For "Dancer's Dormer," Austin sets the scene of a performer climbing the stairs to her attic apartment, walking on the ebony wood floor, and seeing a bouquet of geranium and juniper. Tangerine, vetiver and balsam characterize "Bear's Cave," with the story centering on a hibernating bear's environment and the advent of spring.