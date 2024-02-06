Home cooks assess new normal

It's been months since the coronavirus pandemic limited restaurant options and caused many people -- even the most kitchen-phobic among us -- to try to cook more.

Some are experiencing cooking fatigue. Others have found they enjoy preparing and eating homemade food more than they expected. Some new habits and skills appear likely to last.

Before she began quarantining in late March, 33-year-old television producer Erika Navarrete Nagle of Denver had never cooked chicken.

"I was a mess in the kitchen," she said. "I grew up in a Cuban family with a mother and sister who always cooked for me. You'd think I picked up a thing or two, but I've always been a workaholic and I never made time nor had the desire to cook.

"It took a global pandemic and mandatory quarantine for me to learn," she said.

She's feeling great about her progress: "I jumped up and down when I sauteed my first onions and garlic. I almost took to social media to brag."

Navarette loved her mom's Cuban chicken breast recipe, and asked for the recipe. "My mom is a typical Cuban mom cook ... no measurements, just 'a ojo,' which means 'eye it'. I don't do 'a ojo'," she said.

After some fails, Navarrete Nagle has mastered it.

Mostly, however, she relies on cookbooks these days. "I've always been intimidated by cookbooks; now they are my best friends!"

John Wing, a travel agent in New York, used to spend a lot of time in his car ferrying kids to and from activities. He was already the primary cook in his household of 5 people, but since March, when his driving duties abated, he's been cooking more than ever.