Too often, Black history is thought of as something to be celebrated only in February, with Martin Luther King Jr.'s rousing speech rightly at the forefront. The Civil Rights movement and slavery are far from the entire story, though. February is Black History Month, and that means celebrating all of Black history and how it is part of the fabric of all of our shared history, so I thought I would highlight a particular volume in the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society's library at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center.

"The Diary of the Reverend W.F. 'Gus' Darling, C.M., and the Records of the Holy Family Catholic Church," compiled by Sharon Sanders and Diana Steele-Bryant in 1997, is exactly what the title says. It gives a fascinating glimpse into the two decades of history housed in its operation.

In 1940, the Vincentians, a Catholic order of priests, founded Holy Family Catholic Church as a mission church to serve the area of South Cape Girardeau then known as Smelterville. Darling was then a teacher at St. Vincent's College, according to the book's introduction, and some Black children he was teaching approached him about starting a Catholic church in their neighborhood.

A school was founded in the church's basement, and two Sisters of Loretto were the teachers. The school closed in 1958, and the final Mass was said Jan. 8, 1961.

Incidentally, later in 1961, the property owner, Joseph Seyer, deeded the property over to three trustees representing New Bethel Missionary Baptist, and that organization is still listed as the property owner today.