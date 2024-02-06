Holocaust memorial in U.S. merges past with new technology

PHILADELPHIA -- In 1964, the first public memorial to the Holocaust in the United States was unveiled in a solemn ceremony in Philadelphia. The bronze--on--black granite sculpture called "Six Million Jewish Martyrs" was the work of artist Nathan Rapoport, who fled his native Poland when the Nazis invaded Warsaw. It was commissioned by a group of Philadelphia--area Holocaust survivors and Jewish civic leaders. The sculpture, which depicts images of resistance, innocence and faith, has sat unchanged on its perch along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway ever since.

Now, after more than half a century, the Holocaust Memorial Plaza has been expanded and enhanced to focus on both remembrance and education. With new displays and an interactive app, visitors can hear testimonies from survivors, liberators and witnesses associated with the Philadelphia community.

The new plaza opened Monday at a ceremony featuring local dignitaries and Holocaust survivors.

Some highlights of the expansion:

Six pillars

The plaza's centerpiece is called the "Six Pillars." Organized in pairs, the pillars contrast atrocities of the Holocaust with American constitutional protections and values. The idea is to remind visitors if America is faithful to the Constitution, a genocide like the Holocaust will not happen here, said Eszter Kutas, the acting director of the Philadelphia Holocaust Remembrance Foundation.

For example, one pillar is dedicated to human equality, and features a quote from the Declaration of Independence, and is contrasted with a pillar describing the Nazis' idea of a master race.

The six pillars feature quotes from figures such as George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower and Philadelphia native and concentration camp liberator Leon Bass.

Liberator

Leon Bass was 20, an Army corporal who had grown up in Philadelphia embittered by the humiliation and degradation of racism. Buchenwald changed his life.

He helped liberate the Nazi death camp in April 1945, and said for the first time, he realized racism, and the human suffering it generates, is a universal evil.

"Some of them just wanted to touch you, be near you," Bass recalled of the survivors in an Associated Press interview in 1985. "They stood around and just looked at you with those gaunt, deep--set eyes."

Bass, who died in 2015 at age 90, was silent about Buchenwald for more than 20 years, opening up for the first time in 1968 when a Holocaust survivor came to speak at Benjamin Franklin High School, where he was the principal.