Holiday decor: Retro motifs bring home sparkle, style

Midcentury and 1970s to 1980s motifs are strong players on the home-decor stage, and that includes holiday decor, too. These retro styles have a different kind of energy than traditional, nostalgic, holiday decor does.

No deep and evocative snowy forests here; no minimalist yet rustic urban farmhouses or fairy lights.

Instead, you'll find more of a sparkly, giddy vibe. This look is all about the holiday party; Santa's riding a rocket instead of a sleigh, and the family tree might be tinsel instead of pine.

There are reproductions of vintage ornaments -- lots of geometric, teardrop and onion shapes -- as well as stars, sputniks, dancing elves and even the occasional dancing Christmas tree.

In the '70s-inspired collections, there are trees, figures and ornaments encrusted with mirrored mosaics, like disco balls.

Vero Beach, Florida- based graphic artist Katie Idlewild designs a set of holiday cards with imagery and typography inspired by midcentury modern design. IdlewildCo via AP

The Lil Umbrella studio in Concord, California, has wrapping paper printed with retro ornaments in a very midcentury palette of aqua, red, white and gold. The studio's owner, Susie Ostrowski, said she wanted to create holiday wrap that's whimsical and fun.

"I love retro-inspired illustration because it's such a great way to do that with style and personality, and it brings out a little feeling of nostalgia, too," she said. (etsy.com/shop/TheLilUmbrella)

Artist Robin Soltis and her husband, Alvin, run Scotch & Cream, a Los Angeles studio they bill as "all things modern, beautiful, nostalgic, familiar and comforting."

"We're both in love with midcentury modern style," she said, "so we create most of our products with that aesthetic in mind."

Soltis laser-cuts ornaments out of solid wood so they've got an interesting tactile quality.