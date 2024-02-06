Holiday cheer you can't egg-nore

I have found many people do not care to drink eggnog, for different reasons, but for some it is a texture and thickness issue. If this is the case for you or members of your family, try adding eggnog as an ingredient when making other recipes through the holiday season.
A splash of warm, spicy eggnog is the perfect complement to crowd-pleasing mashed sweet potatoes as a side dish.
Even plain old-fashioned rolled oats can feel Christmas-morning festive when you make them with warmed eggnog instead of water.
French toast becomes a little more special by whisking eggnog with eggs and then dunking in sliced challah bread for a memorable holiday treat.
Tender, buttery biscuits get a touch of extra sweetness when you use eggnog in place of heavy cream or milk.
Think rich and creamy when you stir in a ladleful of eggnog toward the end of cooking up your favorite risotto recipe. Or use the eggnog throughout in place of stock for an unexpected play on rice pudding.
Mix eggnog with confectioners' sugar to drizzle on cinnamon buns, monkey bread or coffee cake.
Mix maple syrup with eggnog, gently heat until thickened and use as a topper for ice cream, pies or pancakes.
Whatever you decide to do with eggnog this Christmas season, I'm sure it will add a bit of festiveness to your season.
A rich holiday classic made even better with a soft custard base.
Soft Custard:
Eggnog:
In 2-quart heavy saucepan, stir eggs, granulated sugar and salt until well mixed. Gradually stir in milk. Cook over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture just coats a metal spoon; remove from heat. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Place saucepan in cold water until custard is cool. (If custard curdles, beat vigorously with hand beater until smooth.) Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no longer than 24 hours.
Just before serving, in chilled medium bowl, beat whipping cream, powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla with electric mixer on high speed until stiff. Gently stir 1 cup of the whipped cream, the rum and food color into custard.
Pour custard mixture into small punch bowl. Drop remaining whipped cream in mounds onto custard mixture. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve immediately. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days.
Note: Rum is the most common spirit found in eggnog recipes, but whiskey and brandy have also played a part in this traditional holiday drink.
To substitute for the rum, use 2 tablespoons rum extract and 1/3 cup milk instead.
Nutmeg is the classic spice used in eggnog, but you can sprinkle with cinnamon instead, if you prefer.
Rum extract in the dough and drizzle adds a subtle flavor to melt-in-your-mouth cookies.
Cookies:
Rum Drizzle:
Heat oven to 350 degrees (if using dark or nonstick cookie sheet, heat oven to 325 degrees). In large bowl, beat granulated sugar and 1 cup butter with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in vanilla, 2 teaspoons rum extract and the egg until smooth. Beat in flour and 1 teaspoon nutmeg.
Place 1/4 of the dough at a time in cookie press. On ungreased cookie sheet, form desired shapes with dough.
Bake 6 to 10 minutes until edges are lightly browned. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack.
In small bowl, stir all glaze ingredients except nutmeg with spoon until smooth and thin enough to drizzle. Pour mixture into small resealable food-storage plastic bag; cut off tiny corner of bag. Squeeze bag to drizzle glaze on cookies. Before glaze is set, sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg over cookies.
Loaded with the rich flavors of the holidays, this eggnog pound cake is a favorite for any winter celebration.
Glaze:
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a tube pan by coating with cooking spray and dusting with flour.
Using a stand or hand mixer, cream butter and shortening together. Mix in sugar and whip until light and fluffy. Add in eggs, one at a time, blending thoroughly. Continue to mix while adding in nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla.
With beater running, add flour and eggnog alternating into sugar mixture, starting and stopping with flour. Pour into prepared 10-inch tube pan. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a skewer that should come out clean when cooked completely.
Let cake cool for 20 minutes then remove from pan. When cake is completely cooled, store covered.
Glaze: In a small bowl, mix together confectioners sugar and eggnog until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake.
Take a bite of these spruced-up snickerdoodles, and you'll get all the traditional cinnamon-sugar flavor, and then some. It turns out the defining flavors of eggnog; nutmeg and rum, pair perfectly in warmly spiced snickerdoodles. For the icing on top, there's a vanilla-chip dip, which adds just the right creamy contrast.
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
In large bowl, mix cookie mix, softened butter, egg, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and the rum extract with spoon until soft dough forms. Shape dough into 36 (1-1/4-inch) balls. In small bowl, mix sugar, cinnamon and remaining 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. Roll balls in sugar-spice mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Discard sugar-spice mixture after rolling balls.
Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are set. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
In small microwaveable bowl, microwave white vanilla baking chips uncovered on Medium (50% power) for 60 seconds. Stir; continue to microwave in 15-second increments until mixture can be stirred smooth.
Working with one cookie at a time, dip halfway into melted chips; gently shake off excess. Place on wax paper. Repeat with remaining cookies. If chips have cooled too much, reheat. Let stand 30 minutes or until set. Store covered in airtight container.
Note: No rum extract? Replace with vanilla extract.
For best results, bake cookies on the middle oven rack. For even baking, it's best to bake one sheet at a time.
Microwave ovens vary, so watch carefully when melting white vanilla baking chips to avoid burning.
Using a cookie scoop makes quick work of shaping the cookie dough. It also ensures cookies will be the same size and will bake the same length of time.
Treat your family with this wonderful fruit dessert served with eggnog sauce.
Sauce:
Fruit Mixture:
Topping:
In medium bowl, gradually stir in eggnog into pudding with wire whisk until blended. Cover; refrigerate until serving time.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl, mix fruit mixture ingredients; spread evenly in ungreased 12x8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish.
In another medium bowl, mix 2/3 cup flour, the oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Cut in butter, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through ingredient in opposite directions), until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Spoon over fruit mixture.
Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until deep golden brown and fruit mixture is bubbly. Serve warm with chilled sauce. Store any remaining sauce in refrigerator.
Invest just 15 minutes in this eggnog-flavored custard, then forget it in the fridge for at least 8 hours. Then pull it out for a decadent finish for any holiday meal.
In 2-quart saucepan, heat eggnog and half-and-half over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.
In medium bowl, beat egg yolks, cornstarch and rum extract with wire whisk. Stir a small amount of the hot eggnog mixture into egg mixture, then gradually stir egg mixture back into eggnog mixture in saucepan. Continue cooking over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture just begins to boil and thicken. Immediately remove from heat.
Pour into 6 small serving dishes. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Refrigerate at least 8 hours until well chilled and set.
Note: Pots de CrÃ¨me is a creamy, rich French custard served in small pot-shaped cups. Its consistency is slightly soft and not as firm as a traditional pudding.
You can make this dessert up to 24 hours ahead. Just cover each dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Top each serving with a couple of raspberries and fresh mint leaves.
Put a holiday spin on the classic Tres Leches Cake, and the result is a decadent eggnog dessert that'll be your favorite indulgence of the season.
Cake:
Filling:
Topping:
Decoration:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.
In large bowl, beat cake ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour into pan.
Bake 26 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven to cooling rack. Immediately poke holes using fork over top of cake, wiping fork tines occasionally with paper towel to reduce sticking.
In medium bowl, stir together filling ingredients until blended. Evenly pour over cake, working back and forth to fill holes. Refrigerate uncovered 2 hours or until chilled (when cutting pieces to serve, you may notice some of the liquid in bottom of pan).
In chilled medium bowl, beat topping ingredients with electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Frost top of chilled cake with whipped cream. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg on top. Cut into 5 rows by 3 rows. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.
Note: Replace 1 cup heavy whipping cream in the filling with 1 cup eggnog for even more eggnog flavor, if desired.
Heavy whipping cream helps make this cake delicious. 2-1/2 cups are needed, so be sure to buy 2 pints heavy whipping cream when shopping for this recipe.
This rich cake is inspired by the flavors of holiday eggnog, topped with a sweet nutmeg glaze. Even if you're not an eggnog lover (and especially if you are!), you'll adore this cake.
Cake:
Glaze:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray 12-cup fluted tube cake pan with baking spray with flour.
In large bowl, beat cake ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour into pan.
Bake 38 to 43 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven. Let stand 20 minutes; remove from pan to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour.
In small bowl, beat powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of the half-and-half, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg and the vanilla with spoon until well blended; continue adding half-and-half, 1/2 teaspoon at a time, until pourable. Pour over cake. Store loosely covered at room temperature.
Note: Replace 1 cup half-and-half in the cake and 2 to 3 tablespoons in the glaze with the same amount of eggnog for even more eggnog flavor, if desired.
It is very important to use baking spray with flour for coating the pan. It will help with successful removal from the pan.
No bourbon? Try brandy instead.
Do you love eggnog? Get your fix munching on easy-to-make buttery cookies flavored with rum extract and nutmeg.
Cookies:
Icing:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl, stir cookie mix, butter, egg, flour, 1 teaspoon extract and the nutmeg until soft dough forms.
Fit cookie press with desired template. Fill cookie press with cookie dough; press cookies onto ungreased cookie sheets.
Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until set. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.
In small bowl, stir powdered sugar, milk and 1/4 teaspoon extract until desired consistency. Drizzle over cookies. Sprinkle cookies with colored sugar.
Note: For more eggnog flavor, replace 1-1/2 teaspoons milk in the icing with 2 to 3 teaspoons prepared eggnog, adding and stirring until desired drizzling consistency is reached.
To keep cookies longer, wrap tightly, label and freeze up to six months.
Once this coffee cake is made, it's stored in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake it the next day.
Streusel Topping:
Coffee Cake:
Eggnog Glaze:
Grease bottom only of rectangular pan, 13 x 9 x 2 inches, with shortening.
In small bowl, mix all streusel topping ingredients with fork until crumbly; set aside.
In large bowl, beat 1 cup granulated sugar and 1/2 cup butter with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Beat in 1 cup eggnog, the sour cream, rum extract and eggs until blended. Stir in 2-1/2 cups flour, the baking powder, baking soda and salt.
Spread in pan. Sprinkle Streusel Topping over batter. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Uncover pan; bake 35 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 20 minutes.
In small bowl, mix all Eggnog Glaze ingredients until smooth and thin enough to drizzle. Drizzle over coffee cake. Serve.
Note: Can't wait until the next morning to bake this yummy cake? You don't have to. Just reduce bake time to 30 to 35 minutes if baking immediately.
Toast the holidays with our cupcakes made with real eggnog and topped with whipped eggnog buttercream frosting.
Cupcakes:
Frosting:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12 regular-size muffin cups with paper baking cups.
In medium bowl, stir together all cupcake ingredients except butter, eggs and eggnog. In large bowl, beat 1/2 cup butter until creamy, about 1 minute. Add flour mixture all at once; beat until mixture resembles crumble topping. Add 2 eggs; beat about 30 seconds. Scrape side and bottom of bowl well; beat 1 minute longer. Batter should be light in color and a bit fluffy. Scrape bowl; gently beat in 1/2 cup eggnog just until combined and batter is silky and smooth. Divide batter evenly among muffin cups.
Bake 25 to 28 minutes or until tops of cupcakes spring back when touched lightly in center and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven; place on cooling rack. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.
In 2-quart saucepan, stir together 1 cup sugar and 1/4 cup flour with whisk. Beat in 1 cup eggnog and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg until no lumps remain. Heat mixture over medium heat, beating with whisk until mixture comes to a low boil and thickens enough to coat a spoon. Remove from heat; scrape mixture into bowl. Cool completely, about 45 minutes.
Using hand mixer or stand mixer, beat 1 cup butter and dash salt in large bowl until creamy. Pour in cooled eggnog mixture, beating until light and creamy. If frosting looks curdled or separated, keep beating. It will come together after a few minutes.
Spread or pipe frosting onto cooled cupcakes. Garnish with sprinkles. Store in refrigerator.
Note: Mixing the dry ingredients with the butter ensures a tender cupcake. The butterfat coats the flour and keeps the gluten from forming. Making sure to mix the batter until just combined also ensures a tender, light cupcake.
The more shallow and wide the bowl you use, the faster the eggnog mixture for the frosting will cool.
The frosting is very delicate with the texture of stiffly whipped cream. Store these cupcakes in the refrigerator until about 2 minutes before serving.
Cheesy baked bars topped with almonds; a perfect dessert to impress your guests.
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. In large bowl, stir crust ingredients until well blended. Press mixture in bottom of ungreased 13x9-inch pan. Bake 8 minutes.
In clean large bowl, beat cream cheese with electric mixer on medium speed until softened. Gradually beat in granulated sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, the nutmeg, cream and vanilla. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until creamy. Pour mixture over crust.
Bake 30 to 35 minutes longer or until center is set. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup toasted almonds; press in slightly. Cool 1-1/2 hours. For bars, cut into 6 rows by 4 rows, using thin knife and wiping blade occasionally. Store covered in refrigerator.
Note: Try crushed vanilla wafer cookies instead of the graham cracker crumbs.
To toast almonds, bake in shallow pan at 350 degrees for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden brown.
Dessert ready in an hour. Serve this fruited bread pudding that's sprinkled with nutmeg and drizzled with eggnog sauce.
Bread Pudding:
Eggnog Sauce:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray pie plate, 9 x 1-1/4 inches, with cooking spray. Place bread cubes in pie plate; sprinkle with fruit mixture.
Beat milk, egg product, sugar and vanilla in small bowl with wire whisk until smooth. Pour milk mixture over bread. Press bread cubes into milk mixture. Sprinkle with nutmeg.
Bake uncovered 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and set.
Meanwhile, in small bowl, mix all sauce ingredients until smooth.
Cut bread pudding into wedges, or spoon into serving dishes. Drizzle each serving with scant tablespoon sauce. Sprinkle with additional nutmeg if desired. Store pudding and sauce covered in refrigerator.
Sugar cookies infused with chai, coated with cinnamon sugar and glazed with nutmeg spiced eggnog buttercream -- the perfect dessert to fit into holiday spirit.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with cooking parchment paper. Remove tea leaves from tea bag; discard bag.
In large bowl, mix tea leaves, cookie mix, butter, egg and 2 tablespoons of the eggnog until well blended.
Onto cookie sheets, drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2-inches apart. Flatten dough slightly with bottom of glass dipped in cinnamon-sugar.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling racks. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
In small bowl, mix powdered sugar, nutmeg and remaining 2 tablespoons eggnog until smooth. Spoon glaze over cooled cookies. Let stand until set.
If you love eggnog, you're going to love these eggnog pancakes made with the convenience of buttermilk baking mix, eggnog and nutmeg. They cook up high and fluffy and get topped off with a luscious buttery rum and cream-spiked maple syrup drizzle. For the Maple Butter Rum Drizzle:
Pancakes:
Melt butter in 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Stir in remaining Maple Butter Rum Drizzle ingredients. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Cover and keep warm.
In large bowl, stir all ingredients except with wire whisk until well blended. Heat griddle to 375 degrees or 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. (To test griddle, sprinkle with a few drops of water. If bubbles jump around, heat is just right.) Brush with vegetable oil if necessary (or spray with cooking spray before heating).
For each pancake, pour slightly less than 1/4 cupful batter onto hot griddle. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until bubbly on top and dry around edges. Turn; cook other side until light golden brown around edges. Serve pancakes with Maple Butter Rum Drizzle; sprinkle with nutmeg.
With their tender cakelike texture and generous coating of eggnog frosting they are likely to become a new favorite holiday cookie.
For the Frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon for 30 seconds, set aside.
In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip together butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until pale and fluffy.
Mix in egg yolks one at a time, blending just until combined after each addition. Mix in vanilla extract, rum extract and eggnog. With mixer set on low speed, slowly add in dry ingredients and mix just until combined.
Scoop dough out by the heaping tablespoonfuls and drop onto parchment paper lined baking sheets, spacing cookies 2 inches apart.
Bake in preheated oven 11 to 13 minutes. Allow to rest on baking sheet several minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool. Cool completely then frost with Eggnog Frosting and sprinkle tops lightly with nutmeg.
For the Eggnog Frosting: In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip butter until very pale and fluffy. Add in rum extract and 3 tablespoons eggnog and mix in powdered sugar. Add additional eggnog to reach desired consistency.
Notes: If you'd like cookies to be a little thicker you can add 2 extra tablespoons of flour.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.