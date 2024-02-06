Holiday cheer you can't egg-nore

I have found many people do not care to drink eggnog, for different reasons, but for some it is a texture and thickness issue. If this is the case for you or members of your family, try adding eggnog as an ingredient when making other recipes through the holiday season.

A splash of warm, spicy eggnog is the perfect complement to crowd-pleasing mashed sweet potatoes as a side dish.

Even plain old-fashioned rolled oats can feel Christmas-morning festive when you make them with warmed eggnog instead of water.

French toast becomes a little more special by whisking eggnog with eggs and then dunking in sliced challah bread for a memorable holiday treat.

Tender, buttery biscuits get a touch of extra sweetness when you use eggnog in place of heavy cream or milk.

Think rich and creamy when you stir in a ladleful of eggnog toward the end of cooking up your favorite risotto recipe. Or use the eggnog throughout in place of stock for an unexpected play on rice pudding.

Mix eggnog with confectioners' sugar to drizzle on cinnamon buns, monkey bread or coffee cake.

Mix maple syrup with eggnog, gently heat until thickened and use as a topper for ice cream, pies or pancakes.

Whatever you decide to do with eggnog this Christmas season, I'm sure it will add a bit of festiveness to your season.

Creamy Eggnog

A rich holiday classic made even better with a soft custard base.

Soft Custard:

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1/3 cup granulated sugar

Dash salt

2-1/2 cups milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

Eggnog:

1 cup whipping cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup light rum

1 or 2 drops yellow food color, if desired

Ground nutmeg

In 2-quart heavy saucepan, stir eggs, granulated sugar and salt until well mixed. Gradually stir in milk. Cook over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes, stirring constantly, until mixture just coats a metal spoon; remove from heat. Stir in 1 teaspoon vanilla. Place saucepan in cold water until custard is cool. (If custard curdles, beat vigorously with hand beater until smooth.) Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours but no longer than 24 hours.

Just before serving, in chilled medium bowl, beat whipping cream, powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla with electric mixer on high speed until stiff. Gently stir 1 cup of the whipped cream, the rum and food color into custard.

Pour custard mixture into small punch bowl. Drop remaining whipped cream in mounds onto custard mixture. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Serve immediately. Store in refrigerator up to 2 days.

Note: Rum is the most common spirit found in eggnog recipes, but whiskey and brandy have also played a part in this traditional holiday drink.

To substitute for the rum, use 2 tablespoons rum extract and 1/3 cup milk instead.

Nutmeg is the classic spice used in eggnog, but you can sprinkle with cinnamon instead, if you prefer.

Glazed Eggnog Spritz Cookies

Rum extract in the dough and drizzle adds a subtle flavor to melt-in-your-mouth cookies.

Cookies:

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup butter, softened

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons rum extract

1 egg

2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Rum Drizzle:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon rum extract

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, if desired

Heat oven to 350 degrees (if using dark or nonstick cookie sheet, heat oven to 325 degrees). In large bowl, beat granulated sugar and 1 cup butter with electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in vanilla, 2 teaspoons rum extract and the egg until smooth. Beat in flour and 1 teaspoon nutmeg.

Place 1/4 of the dough at a time in cookie press. On ungreased cookie sheet, form desired shapes with dough.

Bake 6 to 10 minutes until edges are lightly browned. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack.

In small bowl, stir all glaze ingredients except nutmeg with spoon until smooth and thin enough to drizzle. Pour mixture into small resealable food-storage plastic bag; cut off tiny corner of bag. Squeeze bag to drizzle glaze on cookies. Before glaze is set, sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg over cookies.

Eggnog Poundcake

Loaded with the rich flavors of the holidays, this eggnog pound cake is a favorite for any winter celebration.

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1/3 cup vegetable shortening (solid form)

5 large eggs, room temperature

3 cups sugar

3 cups flour, sifted

1 cup eggnog

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons eggnog

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Prepare a tube pan by coating with cooking spray and dusting with flour.

Using a stand or hand mixer, cream butter and shortening together. Mix in sugar and whip until light and fluffy. Add in eggs, one at a time, blending thoroughly. Continue to mix while adding in nutmeg, cinnamon and vanilla.

With beater running, add flour and eggnog alternating into sugar mixture, starting and stopping with flour. Pour into prepared 10-inch tube pan. Bake for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Test for doneness by inserting a skewer that should come out clean when cooked completely.

Let cake cool for 20 minutes then remove from pan. When cake is completely cooled, store covered.

Glaze: In a small bowl, mix together confectioners sugar and eggnog until smooth. Drizzle over cooled cake.

Eggnog Snickerdoodles

Take a bite of these spruced-up snickerdoodles, and you'll get all the traditional cinnamon-sugar flavor, and then some. It turns out the defining flavors of eggnog; nutmeg and rum, pair perfectly in warmly spiced snickerdoodles. For the icing on top, there's a vanilla-chip dip, which adds just the right creamy contrast.

1 (17.5 ounce) pouch sugar cookie mix

Butter and egg called for on cookie mix pouch for drop cookies

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon rum extract

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1-2/3 cups white vanilla baking chips

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In large bowl, mix cookie mix, softened butter, egg, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and the rum extract with spoon until soft dough forms. Shape dough into 36 (1-1/4-inch) balls. In small bowl, mix sugar, cinnamon and remaining 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. Roll balls in sugar-spice mixture. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Discard sugar-spice mixture after rolling balls.

Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are set. Cool 2 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 20 minutes.

In small microwaveable bowl, microwave white vanilla baking chips uncovered on Medium (50% power) for 60 seconds. Stir; continue to microwave in 15-second increments until mixture can be stirred smooth.

Working with one cookie at a time, dip halfway into melted chips; gently shake off excess. Place on wax paper. Repeat with remaining cookies. If chips have cooled too much, reheat. Let stand 30 minutes or until set. Store covered in airtight container.

Note: No rum extract? Replace with vanilla extract.

For best results, bake cookies on the middle oven rack. For even baking, it's best to bake one sheet at a time.

Microwave ovens vary, so watch carefully when melting white vanilla baking chips to avoid burning.

Using a cookie scoop makes quick work of shaping the cookie dough. It also ensures cookies will be the same size and will bake the same length of time.

Cranberry-Apple Crisp with Eggnog Sauce

Treat your family with this wonderful fruit dessert served with eggnog sauce.

Sauce:

1 cup dairy eggnog

2 containers (3.5 to 4 ounce each) refrigerated vanilla pudding

Fruit Mixture:

5 cups sliced peeled apples (5 medium)

2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Topping:

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup quick-cooking oats

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup butter or margarine

In medium bowl, gradually stir in eggnog into pudding with wire whisk until blended. Cover; refrigerate until serving time.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In large bowl, mix fruit mixture ingredients; spread evenly in ungreased 12x8-inch (2-quart) glass baking dish.

In another medium bowl, mix 2/3 cup flour, the oats, brown sugar and cinnamon. Cut in butter, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through ingredient in opposite directions), until mixture looks like fine crumbs. Spoon over fruit mixture.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until deep golden brown and fruit mixture is bubbly. Serve warm with chilled sauce. Store any remaining sauce in refrigerator.

Eggnog Pots de CrÃ¨me

Invest just 15 minutes in this eggnog-flavored custard, then forget it in the fridge for at least 8 hours. Then pull it out for a decadent finish for any holiday meal.

1-1/2 cups dairy eggnog

1/2 cup half-and-half

3 egg yolks

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon rum flavor

Ground nutmeg

In 2-quart saucepan, heat eggnog and half-and-half over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until hot.

In medium bowl, beat egg yolks, cornstarch and rum extract with wire whisk. Stir a small amount of the hot eggnog mixture into egg mixture, then gradually stir egg mixture back into eggnog mixture in saucepan. Continue cooking over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture just begins to boil and thicken. Immediately remove from heat.

Pour into 6 small serving dishes. Sprinkle with nutmeg. Refrigerate at least 8 hours until well chilled and set.

Note: Pots de CrÃ¨me is a creamy, rich French custard served in small pot-shaped cups. Its consistency is slightly soft and not as firm as a traditional pudding.

You can make this dessert up to 24 hours ahead. Just cover each dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Top each serving with a couple of raspberries and fresh mint leaves.

Eggnog Tres Leches Cake

Put a holiday spin on the classic Tres Leches Cake, and the result is a decadent eggnog dessert that'll be your favorite indulgence of the season.

Cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup milk

1/2 cup butter, melted

3 eggs

Filling:

1 can (14 ounce) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)

1 cup milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup bourbon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Topping:

1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Decoration:

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom only of 13x9-inch pan with cooking spray.

In large bowl, beat cake ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour into pan.

Bake 26 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove cake from oven to cooling rack. Immediately poke holes using fork over top of cake, wiping fork tines occasionally with paper towel to reduce sticking.

In medium bowl, stir together filling ingredients until blended. Evenly pour over cake, working back and forth to fill holes. Refrigerate uncovered 2 hours or until chilled (when cutting pieces to serve, you may notice some of the liquid in bottom of pan).

In chilled medium bowl, beat topping ingredients with electric mixer on medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Frost top of chilled cake with whipped cream. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg on top. Cut into 5 rows by 3 rows. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Note: Replace 1 cup heavy whipping cream in the filling with 1 cup eggnog for even more eggnog flavor, if desired.

Heavy whipping cream helps make this cake delicious. 2-1/2 cups are needed, so be sure to buy 2 pints heavy whipping cream when shopping for this recipe.

Eggnog Bundt Cake

This rich cake is inspired by the flavors of holiday eggnog, topped with a sweet nutmeg glaze. Even if you're not an eggnog lover (and especially if you are!), you'll adore this cake.

Cake:

1 box yellow cake mix

1 box (3.4 ounce) white chocolate instant pudding and pie filling mix

1 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

2 tablespoons bourbon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Glaze:

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons half-and-half

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray 12-cup fluted tube cake pan with baking spray with flour.

In large bowl, beat cake ingredients with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Pour into pan.