History of Black school basketball in the region

March tournaments and a shared photo stirred curiosity about early Southeast Missouri's Black high school basketball.

First reports of basketball in the Cape Girardeau news section of the St. Louis Argus appeared in December 1925. "... the John S. Cobb Ball team played Wheatley Ball team Friday, ending in a score of 14 to 13 in favor of JSC...."

"Baskets" in prior Argus articles referred to church dinners or weaver's wares. But, in the winter months of 1925-1929, sporadic ball game competitions among the few regional Black high schools inspired new topical reporting. Correspondents were, for the most part, middle-age church women, whose submissions prioritized church news: Sunday School reports, sermon titles, revivals and the like. Written in 1926-style politeness, "Poplar Bluff High School, known as Phyllis Wheatley, and our John S. Cobb [High School] met in a ball contest Friday. The score for girls was 32 to 5 in favor of Wheatley, and for boys 12 to 5 in honor of our boys. Much honor to you, Cobb. Wheatley, you are welcomed for a return."

Wheatley was Cobb's only basketball opponent for a few years. Despite the distance and road quality, teams and devoted fans "motored" to the contests for girls and boys competition. Scores were low. Cobb's girls team lost often. The boys team seemed unbeatable.