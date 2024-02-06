Historic White House magnolia cut back for safety reasons

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A different kind of tree-trimming took place at the White House on Wednesday when part of a historic magnolia tree on the south grounds was cut off because it had become a safety risk, a spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump said.

The nearly 200-year-old tree was cut back while President Donald Trump and his family are in Florida for the holidays.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said earlier in the week Mrs. Trump had given her OK for a large portion of the tree to be cut back after she reviewed reports about the magnolia's condition prepared by government experts and explored options with White House staff.

Mrs. Trump was concerned for the safety of visitors and journalists who often stand in front of the tree during certain events, Grisham said. The first lady has asked that wood from the tree be preserved, and that seedlings be available if an opportunity arises to plant a new tree.

President Andrew Jackson added the magnolia to the south grounds in 1835, according to the White House Historical Association.