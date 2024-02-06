Historic architecture

BOSTON -- What does it take to make a 17th century house livable today?

Ask Barbara Kurze, who lives at the James Blake House, which the Boston Landmarks Commission says is the oldest house in Boston.

The five-room, two-level house was built in 1661 by Blake, an English immigrant, in Dorchester, now a neighborhood of Boston. Kurze was offered the chance to become live-in caretaker of the property, owned by the Dorchester Historical Society.

Keeping the house both livable and historically authentic has been a constant struggle over the centuries, Kurze said.

Like many municipalities, Boston has strict rules about making changes to historic buildings.

In this 2017 photo provided by Sarah Cole, a specialty craftsman repairs plaster on the walls at the James Blake House in Boston. The house is one of the oldest structures in Boston and dates back to 1661. Associated Press

"There's always a balance, what to preserve and what modern touches are appropriate," said Paul Hajian, an architect and professor of architectural design at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Still, he added, "people in old houses don't want to live like they're in the 17th century."

Kurze, 58, a preservation planner, moved into the Blake House four years ago and brought a renewed ambition to restore the home to splendor. She enlisted the help of Boston-area interior designer Sarah Cole.

Despite significant restoration work over the years, "It was clear when I first saw the house that it was in need of some serious maintenance and repairs," said Cole, owner of design firm Sarah C. Interiors. "The paint was peeling everywhere and the plaster was crumbling."

To start, Cole and Kurze needed approvals from the Boston Landmark Commission and the Massachusetts Historical Commission to make interior changes. They received permission to restore the plaster on the walls and ceilings, and add a new layer of paint. They could choose the color of paint so long as it adhered to the commission's guidelines.

Nothing could be hung on the walls, to prevent damage.

Cole prioritized the house's unique old charm when it came time for refinements. "If you look at the walls, they aren't smooth, and our goal was not to make it look new," she said.