By Rennie Phillips

Since we moved to Scott City back in '86, we have grown a garden pretty much every year. I can't remember not having a garden even when we lived on Harvard. Several things seemed like they always made gardening a little more difficult here in Missouri. In the Spring it always seems like it rains about the time I want to plant or get my garden ready to plant and then plant. It also seems like now and then it gets pretty cold towards the end of April. This year it frosted late in April which set back most gardens. Another problem is the fungus which is a result of the super wet climate we live in. The high tunnel is one solution for all of these problems. By growing under cover we protect our crops from the rain, from the cold and to a degree from the fungus.

A high tunnel is very similar to a greenhouse. The only difference between the two is that in a high tunnel one can open up the ends and the sides while in a greenhouse one can't. Virtually what one ends up with is a garden with a plastic covering over it. There are all kinds of variables associated with high tunnels but this is good general description.

We put up our first high tunnels about six or seven years ago. The first two high tunnels were both 24 by 48 feet in size. Maximum height is about 12 feet or so. We decided to put up two initially since we were working with the NRCS, or Natural Resources Conservation Service. So glad we did. There are virtually hundreds of different kinds of high tunnels. I had been ordering garden supplies from a garden supply out by Jeff City and since they had high tunnels we went with them. The high tunnels we bought were built by Zimmerman.

I didn't have a trailer big enough to haul them back from southwest of Jeff City so we hired a friend to haul them back for us. When he dropped off the two 24 by 48 kits I was surprised at all the pieces. Lots of pieces. Lots and lots! So the process of building the high tunnels began.