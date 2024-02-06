All sections
FeaturesJune 13, 2020

High school art contest winner announced

(Note: Marybeth Niederkorn served as a judge in this contest.) 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced that Madi Holt of Advance (Missouri) High School is the overall winner for Missouri's 8th congressional district in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Holt's work "Patriotism Lives On" will be displayed in the United States Capitol Building for one year...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Advance (Missouri) High School student Madi Holt poses with her award-winning art piece in this undated photo.
Advance (Missouri) High School student Madi Holt poses with her award-winning art piece in this undated photo.Submitted photo

(Note: Marybeth Niederkorn served as a judge in this contest.)

8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith announced that Madi Holt of Advance (Missouri) High School is the overall winner for Missouri's 8th congressional district in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Holt's work "Patriotism Lives On" will be displayed in the United States Capitol Building for one year.

"I was blown away by the quality of the artwork we received this year from across southern Missouri," Smith said in a statement. "First, let me say congratulations to Madi for being chosen as this year's winner. Not only is her piece stunning, but its depiction of one of our nation's veterans is the perfect representation of southern Missouri to hang in the halls of the U.S. Capitol. I encourage everyone to visit our virtual art gallery to see some of the incredible artistic skill that resides in our area."

The top 20 pieces of art are now hanging in the virtual art gallery at www.capearts.org/CongressionalHighSchoolArtCompetition.aspx.

Nearly 150 submissions from 8th district high school artists were received, according to the statement.

A collage of the top 20 art pieces in the 8th Congressional District high school art contest.
A collage of the top 20 art pieces in the 8th Congressional District high school art contest.Submitted photo
Student works from the Cape Girardeau area who made the top 20 include:

"Aysia" by Jada Martin of Jackson High School

"Local Serenity" by Alice Mansell of Jackson High School

"Patriotism Lives On" by Madi Holt of Advance High School

"Gallery Thoughts" by Sarah Steinhibler of Jackson High School

"Leader of our Nation" by Jenna Oberle of Advance High School

