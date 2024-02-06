High in a cottonwood tree

Spaced at short intervals along the outer limbs of the tree, these female catkins grow to about 5 inches long. Each catkin may have between 30 to 50 round seed pods growing along a single stem. Within each seed pod several seeds are growing.

Cottonwood trees can grow to about 90 feet tall, and a single large tree can produce hundreds of thousands of seeds in a single year. Each very tiny seed is covered with white, cotton-like fluff when ripe. On warm, dry, late spring days a gentle wind will blow, releasing the seeds, and it will look like it is snowing.