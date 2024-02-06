All sections
featuresMarch 4, 2023
Herman Munster?
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

You just never know what (or who) you might find on a walk in the woods. This time it was a small cut-off pine tree that seemed to be impersonating Herman Munster.

I like moments like this. Something that most hikers would pass by without notice, I spotted. You can find interesting human-like faces in nature if you look for them. This tendency to see the likeness of a human face or the likeness of an animal in an object (such as a cloud) is called pareidolia.

Looking for faces in tree bark or in rocks or in the clouds can make your trip into the great outdoors more fun.

When I met Herman Munster, it was just as I figured it would be. He just stared at me and said nothing.

Column
