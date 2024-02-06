Henry Justi and Post 173 of the Grand Army of the Republic

The local Grand Army of the Republic post of Union veterans was the Henry Justi Post. Why did Justi deserve the honor of having the post named for him? John Henry Justi was a son of German immigrants William Justi and Sophia Anders. William was a baker and grocer with a store in Cape Girardeau. William Sr. died in 1855, leaving the family with little income. Henry became a mercantile clerk and salesman.
By July 1862, Henry, Edmond Garaghty and Edmond O'Brien raised a company for the 29th Missouri Infantry regiment. The men advertised one month's pay at enlistment and a $25 bounty at mustering in. Henry enrolled on July 7, 1862, in St. Louis, and mustered in on Sept. 6 as first lieutenant of Company B.
Garaghty served as captain of the company, but abruptly resigned on Dec. 29, 1862, after the company fought in the Battle of Chickasaw Bluff. Justi took command on Jan. 14, 1863, and his promotion to captain occurred July 23. The company participated in the siege of Vicksburg May 18-July 4.
The Chattanooga campaign in October-November 1863 was the highlight of Justi's service, and the 29th was in the drive up Lookout Mountain that drove the Confederates into Georgia. Confederate Gen. Patrick Cleburne commanded a rear guard on Nov. 27 to cover the retreat of the Army of Tennessee through Ringgold Gap. The 29th was the reserve part of a force moved toward the Gap, and Cleburne fooled Union Gen. Hooker into thinking few defenders were there.
The initial advance revealed otherwise, and the 29th attacked against Texas troops. The Texans cut off part of the 29th, captured the regimental colors, and killed or captured many. During the charge, Justi received a gunshot wound in the left thigh, fracturing the bone. Despite his evacuation to the field hospital at Chattanooga, contemporary medical care was inadequate for such a severe wound, and he died on Dec. 1.
When word reached Cape Girardeau, the newspaper of record, the "Cape Girardeau Weekly Argus," stated, "The pride of a widowed mother, he had just entered manhood, with all that could promise a happy, useful and successful future. With adequate means to attain an independence in life; with ample talent to aspire to a high position in society, in the hour of need he sacrificed all for his country's safety...."
Henry was the primary support for his widowed mother Sophia. His salesman salary supported her and his sisters before the war, and his military pay continued to do so. Once "widows" pensions began, she received one.
The Grand Army of the Republic began as a Union veterans' movement in the 1870s, but became imbued with radical Republicanism. It took until 1882 to eliminate the political aspects and form a new Missouri Department. The Henry Justi Post 173 formed June 21, 1884, and launched the movement in Southeast Missouri. Justi became the namesake of the post because of the respect many local veterans still had for his leadership and sacrifice.
