FeaturesAugust 14, 2021

Hendrickson attends space camp

Huntsville, Alabama -- Madeline Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space CamÂ® Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber CamÂ®. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center...

Submitted by Margie Philips

Huntsville, Alabama -- Madeline Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space CamÂ® Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber CamÂ®. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

This program is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators. Taking the role of fighter pilots, Madeline and team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, Madeline and crew returned in time to graduate with honors.

Aviation Challenge opened in 1990 in Huntsville and uses fighter pilot training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble military bays.

Community
