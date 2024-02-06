Hendrickson attends space camp

Huntsville, Alabama -- Madeline Hendrickson of Cape Girardeau attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space CamÂ® Robotics, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber CamÂ®. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.