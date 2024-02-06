Helping in the garden

For gardeners who heat their homes in winter using stoves or fireplaces, good-quality wood ashes can be a soil-amendment bonus. But if applied improperly, they can be a caustic topping for foliage-heavy plants and seedlings.

The primary benefits of recycling wood ash into the soil are for fertilizing and raising pH levels to make soil less acidic, said Leonard Perry, horticulture professor emeritus with the University of Vermont.

Soil pH acidity is measured on a 14-point scale, with 7 being neutral. Anything below 7 is classified acidic. Anything above that is alkaline.

"What this means for soil ashes is that if your soil is 6.5 to 7 or above, don't add them," Perry said in a fact sheet.

Always test the soil before spreading ashes.

This photo of wood stove ashes on a property near Langley, Washington, shows a nutrient-rich sample free of any residue from pressure-treated wood, painted wood or cardboard. They carry chemicals that can damage plants. The same goes for using charcoal from BBQ grills, fake fireplace logs and coal. Good quality wood ash is a soil amendment bonus for gardeners but beware using any containing additives. Dean Fosdick ~ Associated Press

"Too high a pH will bind up micronutrients that your crops need," said Julia Gaskin, a land application specialist with the University of Georgia Extension Service. "If you are just getting started in a garden spot, soil-test every year until you get the fertility and soil organic matter right. Then you can test every other year or so."

Wood ash contains calcium, magnesium, and potassium among a dozen or more important nutrients. "They vary widely with the types of trees being burned," Gaskin said.