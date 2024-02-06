Helping Hands

A week or two ago, I started up our lawn mower and was going to mow around our hill garden. When it started, it kind of burped a couple times and sounded kind of funny but it smoothed out and ran good. So I drove around the south side of our Hill Garden, and the mower virtually quit. For the motor to even run I had to have the choke on and even then it would quit. So I had Marge drive the four-wheeler around, and we drug the mower up by the shop under a tree.

I'm not much of a mechanic, but I figured it was either the electrical or the gas. But as to what was wrong, I didn't have a clue. So we called in a motor doctor, and within five minutes he decided it was probably either the fuel pump or the gas filter. One or the other, or both could be bad. So I bought one at a local parts store but also ordered an extra from eBay. Drove up and picked up the fuel pump and gas filter. Had them installed in less than 15 minutes. The motor ran almost like a new one.

There comes a time when we need a hand. Someone who really knows and doesn't just think he knows.

A couple years ago, Marge and I were driving our Silverado and almost instantly the air conditioner quit and the heat indicator quit and the display said engine was hot. Not good to say the least. But the engine wasn't hot. I knew that. Turns out there is a kind of sensor that measures the temp of the motor, and it had gone bad. So we had a friend of ours install a new one, and we were back in business. Except about six months later, it did the very same thing. So our friend installed a brand-new sensor. Maybe the sensor was a bad one. But the very same thing happened only about two weeks later.

Something was wrong, and it wasn't just the sensor. So we took the pickup to another vehicle doctor who had more training and probably had more experience, and he immediately said it probably wasn't the sensor but it was the clips that attached to the sensor. So he got the parts and installed a new sensor as well as the new clips, and we are still back in business. It took someone who really knew his stuff to get our pickup fixed. I would say he was an expert. He sure knew what was wrong right from the git-go.