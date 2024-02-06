Helleman receives nursing award

Emily Neilmann, left, a registered nurse with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. The award, presented March 2, included a sculpture, The Healer's Touch. Hand-carved by artists in Zimbabwe, each piece is signed by one of the many Shona artists The DAISY Foundation supports. "The economy and politics of Zimbabwe have been in turmoil for decades, and the artists are able to support hundreds of people in their families with this work," according to the DAISY Foundation. Shown with Neilmann is Dr. Ginger Potts, interim associate director of patient care services.