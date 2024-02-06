Lucas Beine keeps his hammer in time, once to the glowing-hot steel, then a rattle-tap on the anvil just beside it; over and over again until the glow begins to fade.

"The thing is, you don't want to waste any blows," he says, thrusting the knife-to-be back into the furnace and wiping his brow with a tattooed forearm. "I'm not classically trained, so that's usually why I'm blasting away with the crazy music. It's just to keep me in rhythm."

Today it is the Dropkick Murphys' "Loyal to No One," but Beine says anything high-bpm will do. The rhythm, he says, is almost as important as the heat when it comes to forming a respectably balanced blade.

"Otherwise it'd be like working out on a cold muscle," he said. "It just wouldn't be good."

Drawing the metal out evenly, he explains, is the key to achieving what's known in blade geometry as a distal taper.

Blacksmith Lucas Beine sits for a portrait on July 27 at his backyard shop, Ozark Iron Forge, in Jackson.

"That's what makes it do this," he says, producing a long, antler-handled knife from a shelf and resting it level on his index finger. "And that's what people want when they talk about wanting a balanced knife."