Heavenly creations of habit

I have much for which to thank the nuns of the Catholic Church. After all, one of them taught me how to read.

But I'm almost equally grateful to the various Roman Catholic female religious orders for their role in inventing and perfecting some of the most heavenly pastries on earth.

Collectively called convent sweets because they originated in the convents of Italy, Spain, and particularly Portugal as far back as the 15th century, they ultimately made their way beyond the Iberian peninsula thanks to a global population of nuns that at its height numbered in the thousands, chief among them members of the Franciscan order of Saint Clare, otherwise known in English as the Poor Clares. They weren't. At least not when it came to dessert.

The best of their creations, Portuguese doces conventuais, relied on egg yolks, of which there were plenty available. Egg whites were used variously to clarify wines, as part of the building material for church walls, to starch nuns' habits, and in sugar refining, so the remaining yolks were sent to the convent kitchens. Faced with this profusion of yellow leftovers, the sisters hit upon the idea of combining them with sizeable amounts of sugar and heating them, thereby raising the making of custard to an art form.

The basic version of these delectable concoctions, ovos moles or soft eggs, were simply beaten egg yolks combined with hot syrup to form a thick custard which was used as a filling for cakes and tarts. Variations included huevos reales or royal eggs, where the beaten yolks were baked and then soaked in syrup, and huevos hilados or egg threads, where they were drizzled through a sieve into hot syrup to produce strands of custardy angel hair. These treats were so good that the Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama took them on his travels to present as gifts to the dignitaries he encountered.

A plate of unique variations of so-called convent sweets, including the star-shaped queijada da Graciosa, the molasses flavored Dona Amelia, and the custardy queijada de Vila. TOM HARTE

Catholic nuns have been so identified with Portuguese sweets that there's even one classic pastry facetiously named after them, the traditional Portuguese egg pudding barriga de freira, which translates as "nun's tummy." It's a little cake enrobed in custard and topped with an almond that's supposed to look like a belly button.

Probably the most famous of the Portuguese convent sweets are the pasteis de Nata, the sublime custard tarts previously chronicled in this space and available, or so it seems, on every street corner in Lisbon. But if you travel to the Azores, nine volcanic islands 800 miles west of Portugal, as I did recently, you'll discover there are yet more convent sweets to experience. There, in what is referred to as the Hawaii of Europe, nuns have over the years been busy developing their singular takes on custard.