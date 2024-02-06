Heating our homes through winter

By Rennie Phillips

When I was growing up Mom and Dad heated our house with propane heater in the front room and it did a pretty good job. Then back by our bedrooms there was a small wall heater that tried to put out enough heat but it just wasn't big enough. So our bedrooms were rather cold. When I was little, Mom would pile on the blankets and normally top it off with a heavy, thick homemade quilt. Thick and heavy. Later Mom and Dad bought us all electric blankets, which were amazing. We'd go back and turn them on before going to bed and it was amazing how warm the beds were. Spoiled us. Once you get used to warm blankets it's hard to crawl into a cold bed.

Grandpa and Grandma had a hide-a-bed that they'd pull out for me to sleep on. It had a feather tick mattress and pillows to match. Grandma had homemade quilts to cover us up. Once you sunk down in the mattress and Grandma covered you with those heavy old quilts it seemed like it was even hard to turn over. I always loved to stay with them. Can't say I have even one bad memory about Grandma and Grandpa.

Down through the years Marge and I have stayed in all kinds of homes and house trailers. Most were well heated and some even air conditioned and they were comfortable to live in. When we moved out where we now live there was a central heat and air unit and it did a fair job. When it got down around zero, that old heater just couldn't keep up so we bought a wood stove. What a change.

We brought the new wood stove in and hooked up the stove pipe and we were in business. It was amazing how much heat that little wood stove put off. So we began cutting and splitting firewood, which was new to us. I'd cut a little wood here and there but never for a wood stove. So we bought a chainsaw and learned how to use it. The first few years we'd cut the wood with the chainsaw and split the wood by hand. Now that was work.

We weren't real good with the splitting maul so we broke a few handles, but we learned how to swing and hit close to where we had aimed. We also bought some wedges and used them to split the wood. Both were a lot of work. Not sure if splitting the wood produced more heat than burning the wood. I remember going to my doctor about my diabetes and telling him I was splitting fire wood by hand. He made a point of telling me to be careful and not overwork my heart.