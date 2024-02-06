Hearty dishes with enough for leftovers

As I am writing this column, it is bitter cold outside and I am thinking about hearty, stick-to-your-ribs recipes that will warm you up on a cold day.
It is nice to make recipes that will allow for leftovers to use during the week, and I think all of these recipes would provide a nice hearty meal and give you plenty of additional meals later in the week. Enjoy!
Tired of the same old chicken salad? Elevate your culinary game with this Warm and Crunchy Chicken Salad Bake. It's a delightful twist on the classic, transforming it from a cold side dish into a hot, cheesy and crunchy main course.
For an extra special presentation, top casserole with chilled, premade pie dough cut into strips before baking.
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a square baking dish with either butter or a nonstick cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the chicken, cheddar cheese, celery and crumbled bacon.
In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ranch seasoning, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and onion powder. Season this mixture with salt and freshly ground black pepper to your liking.
Stir the sauce into the chicken mixture until thoroughly combined. Transfer this to your pre-greased baking dish.
Sprinkle the crushed potato chips evenly over the top of the mixture in the baking dish.
Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. You'll know it's done when it's hot, bubbly, and the cheese has fully melted. Serve immediately.
Source: www.lifewithjanet.com/2023/09/26/crispy-chicken-salad-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1PSokIbFXyWvZyf811XtrjJ4_GNTDUdBmd6BB2fZOygnyLCFOrQ7XgR4g
A fork-tender pork loin drenched in sizzling butter seasoned with Cajun spices cooked to perfection in the crock pot plus a simple pan gravy.
Pork Roast:
Gravy:
Blot roast dry with paper towels then evenly coat with Cajun seasoning. If your loin has a fatty side, score the fat in a diamond pattern. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat then add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Once pan is very hot, sear roast on all sides. Place roast in a crock pot (scored-side up if applicable). Take the skillet off the heat.
Add butter to warm skillet then stir with a wooden spoon to loosen up all the browned bits from searing the roast.
Add garlic, thyme and pepper flakes to butter then saute over medium heat for two minutes.
Pour the seasoned butter over the top of the roast. Cover then cook on High for three to four hours or Low for five to six hours. Remove roast from crock pot then cover with foil to keep warm while we make the gravy (this also gives the roast the necessary time to rest before we cut it).
Pour all the juices from the crock pot into a small saucepan then heat over medium-high heat. Combine broth and cornstarch in a small bowl and stir well. Pour cornstarch slurry into pan, add salt and pepper to taste, then heat until mixture starts to boil, stirring constantly. Cook for one minute then remove from heat. You could also do this in the crock pot (set to high), it just takes a little longer for the gravy to thicken.
When ready to serve, slice roast then either place on a serving plate or return to the crock pot. Ladle a little gravy over the sliced pork to keep it moist then serve the remaining gravy as desired.
Note: McCormick Cajun seasoning was used in this recipe but most any seasoning blends would work well (Montreal Steak, creole seasoning or your own blend).
You can use 2 tenderloins in this recipe if desired but reduce the cooking time to two to three hours on high or four to six hours on low.
Do not add additional liquid to the crock pot with the roast.
Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2018/02/butter-braised-slow-cooker-pork-roast.html?fbclid=IwAR3Al5yYmSKrndllEH9sanTvAFjvPxQzwg4Oc6uC-VkKGX-wGxByVBvq02I
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add beef roast and sear until browned on all sides. Add to the bottom of a slow cooker. Add the carrots, celery, onions, garlic, parsley, oregano, thyme, broth, tomatoes, bay leaf and barley to the slow cooker as well.
Cook on low for six to eight hours.
Add the corn in for the last 30 minutes of cooking.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/homemade-slow-cooker-beef-barley-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1TUIXuInJYussntw7-AWJcQc9pOOikOYTNH6nnYdl2Cklv8E1npEaKwGM
This Ultimate Chicken Casserole is loaded with flavor! Tender noodles, shredded chicken, bacon, corn, and more!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine the cooked pasta, chicken, corn, milk, cream of chicken, onion, garlic, cheese, bacon and salt/pepper.
Pour mixture into greased pan. Sprinkle French fried onions evenly on top.
Place pan into preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes.
Remove from oven and serve warm.
Source: www.thecookinchicks.com/ultimate-chicken-casserole/
Maple Bacon Breakfast Pie has all of your favorite ingredients — eggs, bacon, cheese and potatoes, all baked in a pie crust! But, it's not just for breakfast anymore! Try breakfast for dinner and your whole family will love it!
For the Pie Filling:
For the Pie Topping:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Combine all filling ingredients into a large bowl.
Pour the filling mixture into a refrigerated pie crust situated in a pie plate.
Bake for 40 minutes until the top is just about set. It should be firm enough to lay the bacon on.
After removing the breakfast pie from the oven, increase oven temperature to 450 degrees.
Arrange the bacon in a lattice pattern and trim excess pieces. Place the pie plate on a sheet pan to catch any overflow.
Brush or drizzle maple syrup over the bacon.
Bake at 450 degrees for another 15 to 20 minutes.
Allow to rest for 10 minutes before cutting and serving.
Source: www.theblogette.com/maple-bacon-breakfast-pie/
Rotisserie chicken leftovers are always delicious to put in recipes. The flavor adds so much to this simple, yet yummy casserole.
Leftovers or rotisserie chicken, shredded
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a baking dish for your casserole.
Take a saucepan and add the water, 2 tablespoons butter, and stuffing mix. Heat it until all ingredients mix.
Remove the pan from heat and cover it so the water is absorbed by the stuffing. Mix it at this time with a fork for better consistency.
Take a skillet and add the remaining butter. Add the onion and celery, cook it for 5-7 minutes.
Add the sour cream, to the other cans and heat it on high flame until you have a smooth mixture.
To on the baking pan, add the chicken and cover the bottom. Top it with the mixture you just prepared. Add salt and pepper to taste on the top of the mixture. Add the stuffing on the top and cook it in the preheated oven for 45-50 minutes.
You can even add some cheese on the casserole like mozzarella and cheddar. Add when your casserole is ready and then add the cheese on the top cook it for 5-10 minutes.
Source: www.lifewithjanet.com/2022/02/27/rotisserie-chicken-with-stuffing-casserole/
Made with soft flour tortillas, seasoned taco ground beef, and pico de gallo. But the cheese is really what makes this Taco Lasagna over the top!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare a baking dish with non-stick spray.
Brown meat and drain fat. Add Taco Seasoning packet to meat according to directions on packet (usually adding water to the powder).
In a separate pot, make the cheese sauce by melting the butter over medium-low heat. Add the heavy cream to the melted butter and gently mix with a whisk. Mix 2 cups of shredded cheese into the pot. Mix gently with a whisk until the cheese is melted. Add a dash of Cajun seasoning to the melted cheese mixture.
Cut tortillas in half. Line the baking dish with tortilla halves. Add 1/3 of the taco meat over the tortillas. Add 1/3 of the cheese mixture over taco meat.
Sprinkle pico de gallo over cheese mixture.
Repeat assembly steps two more times.
Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of shredded cheese on top.
Bake for 20 minutes.
Source: www.smartschoolhouse.com/easy-recipe/taco-lasagna#wprm-recipe-container-28998
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9x13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Prepare egg noodles, making sure to slightly under cook them by 2 minutes so they are slightly firm. Drain well.
In a skillet over medium to medium-high heat melt butter and add onions. Cook until onions are tender and translucent.
In a large bowl add cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, salt, pepper, and the cooked onions and butter from skillet. Mix well. Next, add tuna, peas, cheddar cheese and mix well. Last, add prepared egg noodles, gently folding into soup/tuna mixture until well blended. Pour mixture into casserole dish. Top evenly with crushed potato chips.
Place casserole on middle rack of oven and bake for approximately 30 minutes uncovered, until casserole is completely heated through.
Tips: Serve with a wedge of lemon to squeeze on top. Omit onion and peas if you do not care for them. Add some sauteed celery if you like. Instead of potato chips, top with garlic croutons, breadcrumbs, French fried onions or top with extra cheddar cheese if you want it super cheesy. Use cream of chicken soup instead of cream of mushroom or mix in a can of cream of celery with cream of mushroom or cream of chicken. Jazz it up with spices. Not a fan of tuna...substitute with chicken.
Source: www.sweetlittlebluebird.com/old-fashioned-tuna-noodle-casserole/
Shrimp and Sausage Jambalaya brings the flavors of New Orleans to your plate! This Cajun favorite from Louisiana mixes bold flavors to make a hearty, all-in-one meal.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over medium heat.
Add the sliced sausage to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes until it starts to brown. Then, add the chopped onion and bell pepper to the skillet. Saute for another 3-4 minutes until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the minced garlic and rice, cooking for 1-2 minutes until the rice is lightly toasted. Sprinkle the Cajun seasoning over the ingredients and stir to combine. Pour in the can of diced tomatoes (undrained) and chicken broth. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil.
Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes or until the rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.
Gently fold in the peeled and deveined shrimp. Cover the skillet and cook for an additional 5-7 minutes, or until the shrimp turn pink and opaque.
Adjust the seasoning with salt, black pepper, or more Cajun seasoning if desired.
Serve hot and garnish with chopped green onions or fresh parsley if desired.
Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
Freezer: Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Thaw out the fridge overnight. Reheat to desired temperature in microwave.
Source: www.everydayshortcuts.com/shrimp-and-sausage-jambalaya/?fbclid=IwAR1-7C5-y549R3ZWyljlaA0HGjzSZI3O0raass-XwoxCC4a3DY43GwBBa7Y
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.