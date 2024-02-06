Hearty dishes with enough for leftovers

As I am writing this column, it is bitter cold outside and I am thinking about hearty, stick-to-your-ribs recipes that will warm you up on a cold day.

It is nice to make recipes that will allow for leftovers to use during the week, and I think all of these recipes would provide a nice hearty meal and give you plenty of additional meals later in the week. Enjoy!

Crispy Chicken Salad Casserole

Tired of the same old chicken salad? Elevate your culinary game with this Warm and Crunchy Chicken Salad Bake. It's a delightful twist on the classic, transforming it from a cold side dish into a hot, cheesy and crunchy main course.

For an extra special presentation, top casserole with chilled, premade pie dough cut into strips before baking.

3 cups of cooked chicken, either shredded or chopped

1 cup of finely grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 cup of lightly crushed potato chips

1 1/4 cups of mayonnaise

1 cup of finely diced celery

1/4 cup of cooked and crumbled bacon

1 tablespoon of dry ranch seasoning

1/2 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon of onion powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a square baking dish with either butter or a nonstick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the chicken, cheddar cheese, celery and crumbled bacon.

In a separate, smaller bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, ranch seasoning, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and onion powder. Season this mixture with salt and freshly ground black pepper to your liking.

Stir the sauce into the chicken mixture until thoroughly combined. Transfer this to your pre-greased baking dish.

Sprinkle the crushed potato chips evenly over the top of the mixture in the baking dish.

Place the dish in the preheated oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. You'll know it's done when it's hot, bubbly, and the cheese has fully melted. Serve immediately.

Source: www.lifewithjanet.com/2023/09/26/crispy-chicken-salad-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR1PSokIbFXyWvZyf811XtrjJ4_GNTDUdBmd6BB2fZOygnyLCFOrQ7XgR4g

Butter-Braised Slow Cooker Pork Roast

A fork-tender pork loin drenched in sizzling butter seasoned with Cajun spices cooked to perfection in the crock pot plus a simple pan gravy.

Pork Roast:

1 3-4-pound pork loin

2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

Vegetable oil

1/4 cup real butter

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Gravy:

Rendered stock from slow cooker

1 14.5-oz can chicken or beef broth (about 1 3/4 cups)

3 tablespoons cornstarch

Salt and pepper

Blot roast dry with paper towels then evenly coat with Cajun seasoning. If your loin has a fatty side, score the fat in a diamond pattern. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat then add just enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Once pan is very hot, sear roast on all sides. Place roast in a crock pot (scored-side up if applicable). Take the skillet off the heat.

Add butter to warm skillet then stir with a wooden spoon to loosen up all the browned bits from searing the roast.

Add garlic, thyme and pepper flakes to butter then saute over medium heat for two minutes.

Pour the seasoned butter over the top of the roast. Cover then cook on High for three to four hours or Low for five to six hours. Remove roast from crock pot then cover with foil to keep warm while we make the gravy (this also gives the roast the necessary time to rest before we cut it).

Pour all the juices from the crock pot into a small saucepan then heat over medium-high heat. Combine broth and cornstarch in a small bowl and stir well. Pour cornstarch slurry into pan, add salt and pepper to taste, then heat until mixture starts to boil, stirring constantly. Cook for one minute then remove from heat. You could also do this in the crock pot (set to high), it just takes a little longer for the gravy to thicken.

When ready to serve, slice roast then either place on a serving plate or return to the crock pot. Ladle a little gravy over the sliced pork to keep it moist then serve the remaining gravy as desired.

Note: McCormick Cajun seasoning was used in this recipe but most any seasoning blends would work well (Montreal Steak, creole seasoning or your own blend).

You can use 2 tenderloins in this recipe if desired but reduce the cooking time to two to three hours on high or four to six hours on low.

Do not add additional liquid to the crock pot with the roast.

Source: www.southyourmouth.com/2018/02/butter-braised-slow-cooker-pork-roast.html?fbclid=IwAR3Al5yYmSKrndllEH9sanTvAFjvPxQzwg4Oc6uC-VkKGX-wGxByVBvq02I

Homemade Slow Cooker Beef and Barley Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 pounds beef roast

2 medium carrots, sliced thinly

2 ribs celery, sliced

1 large yellow onion, diced finely

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

6 cups beef broth

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 cup barley

1 (14.5 ounce) can sweet corn, drained

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add beef roast and sear until browned on all sides. Add to the bottom of a slow cooker. Add the carrots, celery, onions, garlic, parsley, oregano, thyme, broth, tomatoes, bay leaf and barley to the slow cooker as well.

Cook on low for six to eight hours.

Add the corn in for the last 30 minutes of cooking.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/homemade-slow-cooker-beef-barley-soup/?fbclid=IwAR1TUIXuInJYussntw7-AWJcQc9pOOikOYTNH6nnYdl2Cklv8E1npEaKwGM

Ultimate Chicken Casserole

This Ultimate Chicken Casserole is loaded with flavor! Tender noodles, shredded chicken, bacon, corn, and more!

2 cups egg noodles, cooked

2 cups chicken, cooked/shredded

2 cups corn (frozen is best but canned works too)

1 cup milk

2 (10 ounce cans) cream of chicken soup

1 onion, diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 cup cheese, shredded, cheddar, or any type works

1/2 cup bacon, cooked and chopped

3/4 cup French fried onions

Salt/pepper (to taste)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the cooked pasta, chicken, corn, milk, cream of chicken, onion, garlic, cheese, bacon and salt/pepper.

Pour mixture into greased pan. Sprinkle French fried onions evenly on top.

Place pan into preheated oven and bake for about 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and serve warm.

Source: www.thecookinchicks.com/ultimate-chicken-casserole/

Maple Bacon Breakfast Pie

Maple Bacon Breakfast Pie has all of your favorite ingredients — eggs, bacon, cheese and potatoes, all baked in a pie crust! But, it's not just for breakfast anymore! Try breakfast for dinner and your whole family will love it!

1 refrigerated pie crust

For the Pie Filling:

1 3/4 cups whole milk

4 large eggs

3 green onions, sliced

1 cup shredded savory cheese (like Gouda or cheddar)

3 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 (15 ounce) can cooked diced potatoes, drained OR frozen hash browns, thawed and drained

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

For the Pie Topping:

10 slices thick cut bacon for topping

Maple syrup

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.