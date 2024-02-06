Hear the latest news!

Tom Stockton and John Osborn are remembered for their historic roles as communicators of community news. We learn their stories from scattered collections of Cape Girardeau memories.

In a memoir, "Sounds and Pictures of Yesterday" (1933), Clara Rider Hayden memorialized Tom Stockton as the "town's crier." Hayden's mid-1880s memories of red brick houses, locust trees, stone walls and brick sidewalks on Jackson Street (now Broadway) included a little, bent, old man walking in the middle of the graveled street, swinging an immense dinner bell. Tom was at work ringing and calling out, for the town's folk, news of sales, auctions, showboat dockings and circuses. Tom sometimes went house to house distributing handbills or funeral cards. "When old Tom Stockton's bell was heard afar-off, children and servants were sent to the front gate...to hear the news."

Hayden knew quite a bit about Tom and his mother, "old Aunt Patience," from stories shared by her mother, Mattie Leech Rider. At the age of 6, Mattie accompanied her father to a slave sale and "chose" 55-year-old Patience to be her family's slave. Captured as a girl in Ghana, Patience was brought to Virginia and sold into slavery. In 1858, Patience and her young son, Tom, were brought to Cape Girardeau and sold again, tragically into different families. Patience went to the Amzi Leech family, undertaking the household burdens of a family with four young children. Tom's wife, Harriet, was also mentioned in Hayden's narrative, revered as a skillful midwife whose presence attended the births of Cape Girardeau children, white and black, "by the hundreds."