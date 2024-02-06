All sections
May 20, 2023

He speaks many languages

This is the northern mockingbird. It is a native North American songbird that loves to sing songs performed by other songbirds. It just can't help itself. It has been estimated that a mockingbird can mimic as many as 100 different sounds. There was a time during the early 1800s that catching mockingbirds and selling them as pets on an illegal market could fetch as much as the equivalent of $1,000 in today's money...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is the northern mockingbird. It is a native North American songbird that loves to sing songs performed by other songbirds. It just can't help itself.

It has been estimated that a mockingbird can mimic as many as 100 different sounds. There was a time during the early 1800s that catching mockingbirds and selling them as pets on an illegal market could fetch as much as the equivalent of $1,000 in today's money.

The non-native and invasive multifloral rose grows in a dense thorny tangled mass that is a favored nesting place for the northern mockingbird.

Five states have designated the northern mockingbird as their state bird or state songbird.

