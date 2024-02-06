He cares for you

I recently had the privilege of viewing a beautiful piece of art by a young artist that helped me more deeply understand God's care for each of us. In the piece, the artist had drawn a self-portrait; from off the page, there was a speech bubble with an unseen person asking if she was OK, and from the artist's own mouth, an affirmative answer echoed from the page.

Around her head, however, the artist had courageously written her worries and insecurities, both big and small. They were honest and relatable concerns, and as I read each of them, I felt an overwhelming wave of love, admiration and care for this person wash over my heart. It wasn't a feeling of wanting to fix each of these things for her; it was a feeling of wanting her to believe she is seen and known and loved and cared for and beautiful in each of them, as she is, right now, in the questions. I also felt honored to be trusted as a viewer of the depths of her heart.

And in that, I realized: this is how God sees me, how God feels about me. God is like the viewer of my own self-portrait, able to see each of my worries and concerns, big and small, that float around my head. God cares for each of them, wants to know each of them, considers each of them worthy of attention. God wants to be in each of these concerns with me, not to fix them, necessarily, but because the answer to all prayer is God, whom my heart is really yearning for. The question my worries ask is, "Do you care, God?" And the answer his presence gives is, "Yes."