Having fun

It's been 25 years, going on 30 years, since we moved from in Scott City out to where we live today. Living in town was OK, but we enjoy living out here a lot more. Once we had bought the place, we found a small pond back of the house. It had kind of washed out and wasn't very deep. It looked like it was a home for snakes and frogs and tadpoles and mosquitoes and blood suckers and such. When some of our friends found out we had bought the place out here, many said they had swum in this old pond. Sounds like it was a fun place to spend a hot afternoon enjoying life.

Most of my generation had stuff like this growing up. Places where we spent time enjoying life with our friends or family. I know I did. It might have been something where we called in our friends to enjoy the day with us. There were two creeks where we went to pick chokecherries and plums and grapes. Both were a lot of fun. One was more open with a lot of chokecherry trees and prairie dogs. We usually took our .22s and plinked a few prairie dogs. Then on to the creek to pick chokecherries and play in the creek. The creek wasn't very deep so it was fun to play in. At times it seemed like all our friends and family went along and had a blast. Our moms made a picnic lunch that was awesome.

But there were times when Mom and Dad and Mick and I went. It was a family outing. At times we went to pick chokecherries and plums, but there were times when we just went to explore and look and enjoy. Dad would get a wild hair that we should go, so away we went. Never knew where we were going, Most of the time there weren't any roads. Looking back on them I would say they were "memory trips." We were making memories.

We lived in the Sandhills of Nebraska with them being composed of pure white sand. Some of the hills were huge, say 300 to 400 feet tall. They were mostly in a line running from east to west. Do a search on "Sandhills of Nebraska." We lived northeast of Arthur to make it even more specific. The Sandhills were covered by vegetation, which firmed up the loose sand. Where the hills were of sand, if the cattle walked time after time in the same place, they would kill the vegetation and form a sandy trail. If the wind caught the sand it would drift the sand out and form a blowout. We spent many a day riding our horses through blowouts hunting an arrowhead. Some of these blowouts had probably been made by buffalo centuries ago.

At times Dad or Mom or both of them would decide to go hunt arrowheads. Dad seemed to know where the wind had cut the grass and cover off acres of ground and formed a huge bare spot that would cover maybe acres of land. So we'd all pile in the pickup or the car, and we'd head to this bare spot to hunt arrowheads. Back then cars were real cars. They weren't so low they'd rub on a cow chip and were tough enough to drive where there weren't any roads. Posi-traction turned an old car into an off-road vehicle.