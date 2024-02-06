Having a steak from a cast-iron skillet

"Don't throw the past away. You might need it some rainy day. Dreams can come true again, when everything old is new again." So go the lyrics to one of the late Peter Allen's songs, which he once performed on the stage of the Radio City Music Hall, joining the Rockettes' kickline in the process, the first man ever to do so.

Allen's characteristic flamboyance shouldn't obscure the fundamental truth of his lyrics. Sooner or later, it seems, what was dated is suddenly current, whether the flip phone, mid-century modern furniture, or the plot of every Hallmark Channel movie.

In the culinary world there is no better example of the principle than the cast-iron skillet, an implement with ancient roots that has made a comeback in contemporary kitchens. Thus, the Lodge company, the only major U.S. manufacturer of cast-iron cookware, is experiencing its best sales since it was founded in 1896.

Cooking with cast iron, however, goes back much further than that. The Chinese invented the process of making cast-iron cookware around 500 B.C. The invention took a while to reach Europe, but even so it was being used in England as early 1100 A.D. In the early 18th century Abraham Darby, an Englishman, revolutionized the process of making cast-iron cookware and thanks to him cast-iron pots and pans, whether skillet, Dutch oven, griddle, or waffle iron, became dominant in the 18th and 19th centuries. Adam Smith in "The Wealth of Nations" claimed the implements were even more valuable than gold.

Well into the 20th century, cast-iron skillets remained popular as a consequence of the invention of the flat version made for use on cooking stoves (commonly made of cast iron themselves) as opposed to three-legged cast-iron skillets made to stand upright over a campfire or in a fireplace.

Heavy cream and cognac add a touch of elegance to steaks seared and cooked in a cast-iron skillet in the manner of a steakhouse restaurant. Submitted by Tom Harte

By the 1960s and '70s, however, with the emergence of Teflon-coated aluminum and stainless steel cookware, the popularity of cast-iron pots and pans declined. As someone who did not own a piece of cast-iron cookware until I was given one last Christmas but who shamelessly has his All-Clad on display, I can well understand the seductive properties of the modern stuff.