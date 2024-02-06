Having a ball with Cracker Jack

By Tom Harte

This week the 114th World Series will begin. The team I routinely root for isn't in it this year. (Actually, I usually root for two teams: the Cardinals and whoever is playing the Cubs.)

Nonetheless, I'll keep an occasional eye on the action and follow the progress of the Series until it's over. And as I do, you can be sure, in the spirit of the game, I'll consume plenty of my favorite snack, what some culinary historians regard as the first junk food: Cracker Jack. At nearly every Major League game during the seventh inning stretch people sing its praises as part of the verse to the unofficial anthem of American baseball, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

"Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack" is undoubtedly the most famous line from the ditty. To the makers of Cracker Jack the line has certainly been the most valuable. Someone once tried to figure out the worth of the musical plug by comparing it to the cost of buying advertising on the outfield walls of every major league stadium and concluded that such a campaign would cost roughly $25 million a year. "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" furnishes Cracker Jack the equivalent every year for free, making the song the greatest product placement scheme in the history of marketing.

The songwriters Jack Norworth and Albert von Tilzer probably had little idea how profitable their song could be when they composed it, decades before either of them would ever attend a major league game. The idea for the ode came to Norworth as he was riding the New York subway when he spied a sign promoting a Giants game at the Polo Grounds.

The final step in making homemade Cracker Jack involves a stint in the oven to crisp it up. TOM HARTE

Since then the song has been performed thousands of times, and that's just by the late Harry Caray alone. It got some additional exposure during the 1994 players' strike when an Ohio radio station as a protest played it continuously. History does not record whether Cracker Jack sales spiked as a result. But this much is certain: Cracker Jack has become synonymous with America's pastime. Thus, when the Yankees several years ago tried to replace the snack with a competitor, Crunch 'n Munch, fans revolted.