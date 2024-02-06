Have you found your Christmas spirit yet?

By Mark Hopkins

The Christmas season is here again. How's your Christmas spirit? More to the point, what is it that kindles your Christmas spirit?

I have to admit my Christmas spirit is more difficult to kindle this year than in previous years. I am now at what one might call "superior vintage," and because I am older I am losing friends almost every year. This has been a difficult year for losing friends. With every loss comes a feeling of nostalgia, accompanied by floods of memories of those very close and important relationships, some from as far back as childhood. Much of that is good, but it creates a feeling of loss nevertheless.

Friends and family are what make the world a place of joy and love, and that should be emphasized to us with every Christmas season.

Ruth and I often go looking for our Christmas spirit at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, but I haven't been able to squeeze that into our schedule this year. We may get there yet -- we still have three weeks. But, we both agree, we need something to get us revved up and thinking "right." The Dollywood Christmas shows always get us headed in the right direction. Any excuse to go to Dollywood this time of year is good enough for us. We do enjoy that place with all of its young performers, beautiful lights and Christmas music in every corner.