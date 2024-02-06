Have some shrimp on the barbie

Scott and I have had several things from the grill lately, and I was thinking about a little something different. I saw some nice wild gulf shrimp when I was ordering my groceries online for pickup, so I added two bags to our order. With that in the freezer, I went looking for recipes to try and to use the shrimp.

Today I am sharing recipes, all using shrimp and using them in a wide variety of cooking methods. I hope you enjoy these recipes using some delicious shrimp.

Lemony Grilled Shrimp

1-1/2 pounds extra-large shrimp (21 to 25 per pound), peeled and deveined

Marinade:

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Combine all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Measure out 2 tablespoons of it to reserve for serving.

Use a paring knife to make a shallow cut down the outside curve of the shrimp (butterfly it). Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Add shrimp to the medium bowl with marinade and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes (do not marinate for any longer).

Remove shrimp from marinade and thread onto skewers. Preheat the grill to high heat. Cook the shrimp on one side until lightly charred, three to four minutes. Turn off all burners, cover and cook on the other side until no longer translucent, one to two minutes. Remove shrimp from the skewers, toss with the reserved marinade that was set aside and serve.

Source: www.fabulesslyfrugal.com/recipes/lemony-grilled-shrimp-recipe/

Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

These Shrimp Tacos are spicy and topped with a flavorful pineapple salsa. You can have these on the table in 20 minutes.

Shrimp:

1 pound raw shrimp, peeled and de-veined

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (if you like spicier add more)

Pineapple Salsa:

2 cups fresh pineapple cut into small 1/2-inch pieces

1 red or green bell pepper, diced finely

1/4 cup red onion, diced finely

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 finely diced jalapeno, seeded and membranes removed

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Other:

8 small corn or flour tortillas, warmed (see note)

Shredded Mexican cheese

For the shrimp: In a medium bowl, add the shrimp and remaining shrimp marinade ingredients (olive oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, paprika, and cayenne pepper). Marinate in the refrigerator while you prep the pineapple salsa.

For the pineapple salsa: Mix everything together and let the flavors blend for a few minutes in the refrigerator while the shrimp are cooking.

Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the shrimp. Cook for two to three minutes per side until shrimp turn pink and are opaque.

To assemble the tacos: Add some shrimp and cheese to each tortilla and top with pineapple salsa.

Notes: There are several ways you can warm the tortillas:

Warm the tortillas in the oven on a cookie sheet and sprinkled with cheese at 350 degrees for three to five minutes or until cheese melts. This is what you can do when you're heating up tortillas for a crowd and want everyone to eat at the same time.

Warm them on a gas stove with tongs. This gives you those beautiful charred edges.

Warm them in the microwave in a stack wrapped in paper towels for 30 seconds.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/spicy-grilled-shrimp-with-pineapple/

Shrimp Salad

This creamy Shrimp Salad seasoned with dill and Old Bay Seasoning is always a welcomed appetizer or satisfying lunch.

1 pound medium shrimp in their shells

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried dill weed

1/4 cup chopped red onion

1/3 cup chopped celery

Boil 1-1/2 cups water in a medium saucepan and add shrimp. Reduce heat to medium and cook for two and a half to three minutes (stirring occasionally), or until shrimp are cooked and have just turned pink (do not overcook).

Drain shrimp in a colander, rinse with cold water and allow to cool.

While shrimp are cooling, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill weed and Old Bay Seasoning in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until shrimp are ready to be added.

Peel and devein shrimp and cut in half (or chop, depending upon preference).

Add shrimp, red onions and celery to mayonnaise mixture and stir well to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Note: Prep time includes time allowed for shrimp to cool.

Source: www.theblondcook.com/shrimp-salad/#tasty-recipes-17576

Cajun Shrimp Casserole

This hearty seafood casserole is filled with shrimp, cheese and rice and gets its Cajun flair from the addition of okra, bell peppers, and cayenne pepper. It's a great choice for a special occasion meal. If you're not a fan of okra, you can leave it out of this dish.

2 pounds unpeeled, large fresh shrimp

1/4 cup butter

1 small red onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups fresh or frozen sliced okra

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of shrimp soup

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups cooked long-grain rice

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Garnishes: quartered lemon slices, fresh flat-leaf parsley sprigs and peeled shrimp; deveined, if desired.

Melt 1/4 cup butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and next 3 ingredients; saute 7 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and saute 1 minute. Stir in okra, lemon juice, and salt; saute 5 minutes. Add shrimp, and cook 3 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Stir in soup and next 4 ingredients until blended. Pour into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until casserole is bubbly and cheese is lightly browned. Garnish, if desired.

Note: 1 (10-ounce) package frozen onions and peppers may be substituted for fresh onion and bell peppers. 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup may be substituted for cream of shrimp soup.

Unbaked casserole may be made one day in advance. Cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking as directed. To freeze unbaked casserole, prepare as directed, omitting Parmesan cheese. Cover tightly, and freeze. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese, and bake 10 more minutes or until cheese is lightly browned.

Source: www.southernliving.com/syndication/cajun-shrimp-casserole

Grilled Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers over Coconut Rice

These Grilled Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers over Coconut Rice are an easy meal for any night of the week. It brings a taste of the tropics right into your home.

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Teriyaki Marinade

1 pound fresh pineapple, cut into 1-inch chunks

Coconut Rice:

1 cup long grain rice, uncooked

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

Chopped cilantro for garnish, if desired

Place shrimp in a large bowl and cover with Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Teriyaki Marinade. Toss to coat. Marinate for 30 minutes.

While shrimp is marinating prepare the Coconut Rice. For the rice: Bring rice, coconut, and water to a boil in a pot. Reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender. Keep warm until serving.

Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Thread shrimp and pineapple on the skewers alternating shrimp and pineapple. Oil the grill grate and grill shrimp and pineapple for 3-4 minutes per side or until shrimp is pink and not opaque. Brush shrimp with additional Teriyaki sauce while grilling.

Serve skewers over coconut rice and garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.

Note: If using wooden skewers, soak in water for about 30 minutes to prevent burning.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/grilled-shrimp-pineapple-skewers-coconut-rice/

Shrimp Enchiladas

Cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup diced red pepper

1/2 cup diced green pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

3/4 cup milk

1-1/2 cup Monterey Jack or Mexican blend shredded cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

Shrimp mixture:

1 tablespoon butter or coconut oil

1-1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled, deveined and chopped into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup diced onion

1 cup diced tomato

1/2 cup Monterey Jack or Mexican blend shredded cheese

8 flour tortillas (9-inch)

Note: It helps to prep and measure all ingredients before starting.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch dish with cooking spray.

Cheese Sauce: Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a medium saucepan or skillet and saute the red pepper and green pepper until crisp-tender. Add the oregano, salt, garlic powder, pepper, cayenne, and flour; blend well and cook, stirring constantly for about 1 minute.

Whisk in the milk and cook for 2 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Stir in the cheese, until melted. Stir in the sour cream. Remove from heat and set aside.

Enchilada Filling: In a large skillet, melt the butter or oil. Saute onion until translucent and soft, 3-5 minutes. Add the shrimp pieces and cook until pink, but don't overcook. Add the diced tomato and half of the cheese sauce.

Spoon about 1/3 cup of the shrimp mixture into each tortilla. Roll up the enchiladas tightly and arrange seam-side-down in the 9x13 baking dish. Spoon remaining cheese sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle about 1/2 cup cheese over the top.

Bake for 30 minutes. Serve and enjoy.