Have some shrimp on the barbie

Scott and I have had several things from the grill lately, and I was thinking about a little something different. I saw some nice wild gulf shrimp when I was ordering my groceries online for pickup, so I added two bags to our order. With that in the freezer, I went looking for recipes to try and to use the shrimp.
Today I am sharing recipes, all using shrimp and using them in a wide variety of cooking methods. I hope you enjoy these recipes using some delicious shrimp.
Marinade:
Combine all marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Measure out 2 tablespoons of it to reserve for serving.
Use a paring knife to make a shallow cut down the outside curve of the shrimp (butterfly it). Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels. Add shrimp to the medium bowl with marinade and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes (do not marinate for any longer).
Remove shrimp from marinade and thread onto skewers. Preheat the grill to high heat. Cook the shrimp on one side until lightly charred, three to four minutes. Turn off all burners, cover and cook on the other side until no longer translucent, one to two minutes. Remove shrimp from the skewers, toss with the reserved marinade that was set aside and serve.
Source: www.fabulesslyfrugal.com/recipes/lemony-grilled-shrimp-recipe/
These Shrimp Tacos are spicy and topped with a flavorful pineapple salsa. You can have these on the table in 20 minutes.
Shrimp:
Pineapple Salsa:
Other:
For the shrimp: In a medium bowl, add the shrimp and remaining shrimp marinade ingredients (olive oil, lime juice, garlic, salt, paprika, and cayenne pepper). Marinate in the refrigerator while you prep the pineapple salsa.
For the pineapple salsa: Mix everything together and let the flavors blend for a few minutes in the refrigerator while the shrimp are cooking.
Heat a skillet over medium heat and add the shrimp. Cook for two to three minutes per side until shrimp turn pink and are opaque.
To assemble the tacos: Add some shrimp and cheese to each tortilla and top with pineapple salsa.
Notes: There are several ways you can warm the tortillas:
Warm the tortillas in the oven on a cookie sheet and sprinkled with cheese at 350 degrees for three to five minutes or until cheese melts. This is what you can do when you're heating up tortillas for a crowd and want everyone to eat at the same time.
Warm them on a gas stove with tongs. This gives you those beautiful charred edges.
Warm them in the microwave in a stack wrapped in paper towels for 30 seconds.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/spicy-grilled-shrimp-with-pineapple/
This creamy Shrimp Salad seasoned with dill and Old Bay Seasoning is always a welcomed appetizer or satisfying lunch.
Boil 1-1/2 cups water in a medium saucepan and add shrimp. Reduce heat to medium and cook for two and a half to three minutes (stirring occasionally), or until shrimp are cooked and have just turned pink (do not overcook).
Drain shrimp in a colander, rinse with cold water and allow to cool.
While shrimp are cooling, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, dill weed and Old Bay Seasoning in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate until shrimp are ready to be added.
Peel and devein shrimp and cut in half (or chop, depending upon preference).
Add shrimp, red onions and celery to mayonnaise mixture and stir well to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Note: Prep time includes time allowed for shrimp to cool.
Source: www.theblondcook.com/shrimp-salad/#tasty-recipes-17576
This hearty seafood casserole is filled with shrimp, cheese and rice and gets its Cajun flair from the addition of okra, bell peppers, and cayenne pepper. It's a great choice for a special occasion meal. If you're not a fan of okra, you can leave it out of this dish.
Garnishes: quartered lemon slices, fresh flat-leaf parsley sprigs and peeled shrimp; deveined, if desired.
Melt 1/4 cup butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and next 3 ingredients; saute 7 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and saute 1 minute. Stir in okra, lemon juice, and salt; saute 5 minutes. Add shrimp, and cook 3 minutes or until shrimp turn pink. Stir in soup and next 4 ingredients until blended. Pour into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until casserole is bubbly and cheese is lightly browned. Garnish, if desired.
Note: 1 (10-ounce) package frozen onions and peppers may be substituted for fresh onion and bell peppers. 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup may be substituted for cream of shrimp soup.
Unbaked casserole may be made one day in advance. Cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking as directed. To freeze unbaked casserole, prepare as directed, omitting Parmesan cheese. Cover tightly, and freeze. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes before baking. Bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Uncover; sprinkle evenly with Parmesan cheese, and bake 10 more minutes or until cheese is lightly browned.
Source: www.southernliving.com/syndication/cajun-shrimp-casserole
These Grilled Shrimp and Pineapple Skewers over Coconut Rice are an easy meal for any night of the week. It brings a taste of the tropics right into your home.
Coconut Rice:
Place shrimp in a large bowl and cover with Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Teriyaki Marinade. Toss to coat. Marinate for 30 minutes.
While shrimp is marinating prepare the Coconut Rice. For the rice: Bring rice, coconut, and water to a boil in a pot. Reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until rice is tender. Keep warm until serving.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Thread shrimp and pineapple on the skewers alternating shrimp and pineapple. Oil the grill grate and grill shrimp and pineapple for 3-4 minutes per side or until shrimp is pink and not opaque. Brush shrimp with additional Teriyaki sauce while grilling.
Serve skewers over coconut rice and garnish with chopped cilantro if desired.
Note: If using wooden skewers, soak in water for about 30 minutes to prevent burning.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/grilled-shrimp-pineapple-skewers-coconut-rice/
Cheese sauce:
Shrimp mixture:
Note: It helps to prep and measure all ingredients before starting.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch dish with cooking spray.
Cheese Sauce: Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a medium saucepan or skillet and saute the red pepper and green pepper until crisp-tender. Add the oregano, salt, garlic powder, pepper, cayenne, and flour; blend well and cook, stirring constantly for about 1 minute.
Whisk in the milk and cook for 2 minutes, or until slightly thickened. Stir in the cheese, until melted. Stir in the sour cream. Remove from heat and set aside.
Enchilada Filling: In a large skillet, melt the butter or oil. Saute onion until translucent and soft, 3-5 minutes. Add the shrimp pieces and cook until pink, but don't overcook. Add the diced tomato and half of the cheese sauce.
Spoon about 1/3 cup of the shrimp mixture into each tortilla. Roll up the enchiladas tightly and arrange seam-side-down in the 9x13 baking dish. Spoon remaining cheese sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle about 1/2 cup cheese over the top.
Bake for 30 minutes. Serve and enjoy.
Note: This recipe moves quickly, so prep and measure all ingredients before starting.
If you have picky eaters, you can easily use the same sauce and use some leftover chicken for the non-shrimp eaters.
Source: www.fabulesslyfrugal.com/recipes/shrimp-enchiladas-recipe/#_a5y_p=1576292
Cut potatoes into about 1-1/2-inch pieces (halved or cubed, depending on size).
In a large microwaveable bowl, combine potatoes with 1 tablespoon water. Cover bowl and microwave until potatoes are tender, 5-7 minutes; keep warm.
Meanwhile, cook butter and Old Bay seasoning together in medium saucepan over medium heat until butter melts, about 2 minutes. Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and toss with 1 tablespoon of the butter mixture. Thread shrimp tightly onto skewers.
For a gas grill, turn all burners to high, cover, and heat grill until hot. Clean and oil cooking grate. Place shrimp skewers and corn on grill. Cook covered, turning as needed, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 6 minutes for shrimp and 8 minutes for corn. Transfer to the bowl with the potatoes.
Toss shrimp, corn, and potatoes with remaining melted butter; arrange on platter. Sprinkle parsley over top and serve.
Note: Different size shrimp may require different cooking times.
Source: America's Test Kitchen: Master of the Grill
Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the skillet is hot, add the shrimp and cook each side for about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Add the garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Reduce heat to medium-low and add the milk. Bring the sauce to a boil; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Stir in the Parmesan cheese and let the sauce simmer for about 2 minutes, until thickened slightly. Then add the cornstarch/water mixture and quickly whisk until combined. Continue cooking until thickened, just a few minutes longer.
Remove skillet from heat and stir the lemon juice into the sauce. Transfer shrimp back to the skillet and top with lemon slices, parsley, extra shredded Parmesan cheese, and salt and pepper (if needed).
Serve over steamed vegetables, zucchini noodles, rice, or cooked pasta.
Recipe Source: Cafe Delites
These Creamy Shrimp Enchiladas are a delicious Mexican recipe filled with veggies and shrimp and covered with a rich, creamy sauce. Don't like shrimp? Make this a Creamy Chicken Enchilada recipe and it will be just as good.
Shrimp Mixture:
Sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.
For the Shrimp Mixture: In a large skillet melt the 2 tablespoons of butter. Saute the red bell pepper and onion until slightly soft. Add the garlic and cook for an additional minute.
Add the shrimp and cook for 2-3 minutes or until pink just start to turn pink. Remember we are still baking this so we don't want the shrimp to be overcooked.
Remove mixture from the heat and add the salt, chili powder, cilantro, and lime. Stir and set aside.
For the Sauce: In a large skillet melt the butter. Add the flour and stir and cook for 1-2 minutes. Slowly add the chicken broth and continue to cook over medium high heat stirring constantly. The mixture will start out thin and thicken up once it cooks.
Once the mixture has thickened lower the heat and add the Monterey Jack cheese and stir until melted. You can remove mixture from the heat and stir in the green salsa and sour cream.
Add 1 cup of the sauce to the reserved shrimp mixture and stir.
Fill a tortilla with 1/3 cup of the shrimp mixture, roll the tortilla tightly and place it seam side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
Pour the sauce over the tortillas and bake uncovered for 30-40 minutes or until the tops are golden brown.
Remove from the oven and let the enchiladas sit for 10 minutes before serving.
Source: The Girl Who Ate Everything
These Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Avocado Salsa are light and refreshing! Spicy shrimp topped with a salsa made from avocados, red onion, and cilantro and topped with cheese.
Shrimp marinade:
In a medium bowl, combine all of the ingredients for the avocado salsa and add salt and pepper to taste. Chill in the fridge until ready to serve.
Preheat grill to medium high heat.
In a large bowl, combine shrimp marinade ingredients. Add the shrimp and toss to combine. Let shrimp marinate while grill is heating. Don't let it sit too long or the lime juice will start to cook the shrimp.
Thread the shrimp on the wooden skewers. Grill 2 to 3 minutes per side or until shrimp are not opaque. You can also cook these on the stove in the skillet if you don't have a grill.
Warm tortillas on the grill or in the microwave.
Assemble tacos by placing some chopped cabbage and 3 warm shrimp in each taco with avocado salsa on top. Top with Cojita or feta cheese. Serve with lime slices.
Note: Soak the wooden skewers in water ahead of time to prevent burning. If you like corn tortillas you can use these here as well. For even more spice add some red pepper flakes.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/grilled-shrimp-tacos-avocado-salsa/
Bring 4 cups chicken broth and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil in a large saucepan; stir in grits.
Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 20 minutes.
Stir together grits, 3/4 cup Cheddar cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat; add green onions, bell pepper, and garlic, and saute 5 minutes or until tender.
Stir together green onion mixture, grits mixture, shrimp, and next 3 ingredients.
Pour into a lightly greased 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle top with remaining 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes.
Source: www.food.com/recipe/cheesy-shrimp-grits-casserole-51003
Shrimp, potatoes, and zesty Cajun seasoning. When your family digs into these Cajun shrimp foil packets, they will think they are at a low country boil. Everyone is looking for ways to enjoy more time out of doors and make weeknight family meals simple and fuss-free. Large shrimp works best for this recipe because the smaller size would overcook before the potatoes, zucchini, and onion are tender. The zucchini (you can also use yellow squash) and lemon slices add flavor, color, and moisture, which helps create steam that in turn cooks the vegetables and plump shrimp.
Preheat a gas grill to medium (350 degrees to 400 degrees). Cut 4 (18- x 12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil, and spray 1 side with cooking spray.
Toss together shrimp, potatoes, zucchini, onion, melted butter, Cajun seasoning, and kosher salt in a large bowl until mixture is evenly coated. Divide shrimp mixture evenly, and place in the center of the sprayed side of each foil sheet. Arrange shrimp so that it is on top of the vegetable mixture; top evenly with lemon slices.
Bring up both long sides of foil until edges meet. Fold over 1/2 inch; close and seal edges. Fold over 1/2 inch again to further seal. Fold each short side over 1 inch to close and seal edges; fold over 2 more times to completely seal. Repeat with other packets.
Place packets on unoiled grates, folded sides up. Grill, covered, until vegetables are tender and shrimp turn pink and are firm, about 10 minutes. Remove packets from grill; carefully unfold edges of long seam, allowing steam to escape. Sprinkle evenly with parsley; serve immediately.
Source: www.southernliving.com/recipes/cajun-shrimp-red-potatoes-zucchini
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
