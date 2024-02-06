Casual looks came first: all-white suits with wide-legged trousers and military-style jackets, for example, or black pants with a shiny gold blazer. There was a series of dresses and jackets emblazoned with large white flowers on a black background.

For evening, it was more black, and especially more gold: a shiny gold floor-length cape, for example, or a shimmery strapless gown. Metallic knits were featured in both casual looks and party looks.

Lauren said he was aiming for a more personal feel this time around. "I wanted to create an intimate experience to share my vision in a more personal way," he said in a statement.

Speaking of "statement," there was plenty of statement jewelry, particularly large chunky hoop earrings. The models wore chunky wedge sandals and some carried a new oversized bag called the "RL50" handbag.

Last season, Lauren went all out for his 50th anniversary, taking over Bethesda Terrace in Central Park for a runway show and black-tie dinner attracting celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Steven Spielberg, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Blake Lively and Jessica Chastain.