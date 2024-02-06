Have some cake and eat it, too

Bridal shower season is all year long anymore, but it does seem like there are so many weddings during the summer months. As with any bridal shower there are always delicious refreshments and desserts. Cupcakes are the hot thing to serve at such events, but I often prefer just a good old fashioned cake. Pairing a pound cake or chiffon cake with fruit is such a nice treat, or a layer cake with wonderful fluffy frosting is so pretty on the table, or even a decadent chocolate cake surrounded with fresh bright red strawberries provides a natural lovely center piece for the buffet table.
Whatever your preference is, that is the right choice for you. Maybe one of these cake recipes will fill the dessert need at your next event and will be absolutely delightful for your guests.
Cream shortening and butter, gradually add sugar, beating mixture well until completely combined.
Sift together flour, baking powder and salt, add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well and truly after each addition. Stir in vanilla.
Beat egg whites at room temperature until stiff peaks form. Fold into batter.
Pour batter in 3 greased loaf floured 9-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes, remove layers from pans, and let cool completely. Spread lemon filling between layers; frost top and side with fluffy frosting and sprinkle liberally with coconut.
For the lemon filling:
Combine sugar and corn starch. Gradually stir in water, cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Continue boiling 1 minute.
Gradually stir one-fourth of the hot mixture into egg yolks. Add to remaining hot mixture, stirring constantly. Return to a boil. Cook 1 to 2 minutes longer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and continue stirring until smooth. Stir in butter, lemon rind and lemon juice.
For the fluffy frosting:
Combine sugar, water, and cream of tartar in heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture reaches thread stage (232 degrees).
Beat egg whites at room temperature until soft peaks form. Continue to beat, slowly adding syrup mixture. Add vanilla. Beat well and completely.
In mixer, cream the butter and cream cheese well. Gradually add sugar and mix well. Alternate, adding flour and eggs, mixing well after each. Add salt and extracts, mixing well. Bake in sprayed and floured tube pan at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes.
Remove from oven when the cake tests done. Cool in pan 5 minutes, then turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.
Combine dry ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Make a well in center; add oil, egg yolks, water, and flavoring. Stir just until moistened. Beat egg whites (at room temperature) in a large mixing bowl until foamy; add cream of tarter, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently fold yolk mixture into egg whites.
Pour batter into a clean, ungreased 10-inch tube pan, spreading evenly with spatula. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched. Remove from oven, and invert pan. Cool 40 minutes and remove cake from pan.
This cake makes a large sheet cake, and is nice to cut into small pieces and nestle into cupcake papers or decorative serving papers for a pretty presentation for a grab-and-go dessert. The same serving suggestion would work for any sheet cake such as banana or chocolate.
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.
In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. In a small saucepan, combine butter and water; bring just to a boil. Stir into flour mixture. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream and extract until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly.
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 18-22 minutes. Cool on a wire rack 20 minutes.
For frosting, combine butter and milk in a large saucepan; bring just to a boil. Remove from heat; gradually and gently stir in confectioners' sugar and extract. Stir in pecans. Spread over warm cake. (If you over-stir the frosting you will end up with fudge instead of icing. Stir just until combined).
Note: The roasted flavor of toasted nuts pairs well with decadently sweet desserts. Be sure to toast the pecans before adding them to the frosting.
For the frosting:
Place pecans and 1/4 cup butter in a baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until toasted, stirring frequently; set aside.
In a large bowl, cream sugar and remaining butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1-1/3 cups of toasted pecans.
Pour into three greased and floured 9-inch round baking pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For frosting, cream butter and confectioners' sugar in a large bowl. Add milk and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining toasted pecans. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan.
Sprinkle coconut and 1 cup pecans into baking pan. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter into prepared pan.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth; beat in confectioners' sugar. Stir in chocolate chips and remaining pecans. Spoon over batter. Cut through batter with a knife to swirl. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger. Remove from heat. Arrange peaches in a single layer over brown sugar mixture; sprinkle with chopped pecans.
In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened. Gradually add sugar, beating on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. Beat in milk, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in flour mixture.
With clean beaters, beat egg whites on medium until stiff but not dry; gradually fold into batter. Pour batter into skillet. Bake 22-27 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Cool 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm with whipped cream and pecan halves if desired.
For the frosting:
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Sift flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together twice; place in another large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk egg yolks, water, oil, lemon peel and vanilla until smooth. Add to flour mixture; beat until well blended.
Add cream of tartar to egg whites; with clean beaters, beat on medium speed just until stiff but not dry. Fold a fourth of the whites into batter, then fold in remaining whites.
Gently spoon batter into a clean, ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on lowest oven rack 50-55 minutes or until top springs back when lightly touched. Immediately invert pan; cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.
Run a knife around sides and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a serving plate.
In a small bowl, combine frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Spread over cake.
Cream sugar and butter well and fully combined. Add eggs, 1 at a time, mixing well after each.
Fold in half of the flour; fold in half of the sour cream. Add remaining flour and cream. Add extract and bake in a sprayed and floured tube pan for 1 1/2 hours at 300 degrees.
Allow to cool in pan 5 minutes, then turn out to cool completely.
Decadent Fudge Cake
Cream butter gradually, add sugar, beat well on medium. Add eggs one at a time beating after each.
Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk and add to butter mix. Alternating with flour. Add 1 cup mini morsels, melted chocolate, syrup and vanilla, stirring until just blended, being careful not to over beat.
Spoon into heavily greased and floured 10 inch Bundt pan and bake at 300 degrees for 1 hour and 25 to 35 minutes or until cake springs back when touched. Let cool 10 minutes in pan then invert and cool completely.
Combine 4 ounces white chocolate and 2 tablespoons shortening and melt in double boiler and drizzle white chocolate over cooled cake. Melt remaining mini morsels and 2 teaspoons shortening and drizzle over cake. Garnish with chocolate leaves, if desired.
Mocha Frosting, recipe follows
Cream butter and add sugar beating well combined.
Dissolve baking soda in buttermilk. Combine flour, cocoa and salt; add to creamed mixture alternate with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour. Mix well after each addition. Stir in coffee and vanilla.
Beat egg whites until stiff and fold into batter. Pour into 3 greased and floured 8-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 -- 35 minutes until wooden pick comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes and remove and cool completely.
Spread Mocha frosting between layers and on tops of cake.
For the mocha frosting:
Combine butter and cocoa and cream well. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth. Yield: enough for one 3 layer cake.
For the meringue topping:
Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Sift 1/2 cup sugar and flour together twice; set aside.
Add cream of tartar, vanilla and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until foamy. Gradually beat in remaining sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time.
Gently spoon batter into an ungreased 10-inch tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake on lowest oven rack at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown and entire top appears dry. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.
Run a knife around side and center tube of pan. Remove cake; split into two horizontal layers. Place cake bottom on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Spread with lemon curd; replace cake top.
For meringue, in a small bowl, beat egg whites and cream of tartar on medium until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, on high until stiff glossy peaks form and sugar is dissolved. Spread over top and sides of cake.
Bake at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Transfer to a serving plate. Refrigerate leftovers.
For Carrot Cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 (9-inch) round baking pans with parchment or wax paper. Coat with non-stick cooking spray. Beat sugar, orange marmalade, oil and eggs in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes. Stir flour, salt, and baking soda in small bowl until blended. Blend into egg mixture. Beat on medium speed 1 minute. Stir in carrots and raisins until blended. Spread evenly in prepared pans. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes. Remove from pans to wire rack. Remove parchment paper. Cool completely. For the icing:
For the icing: Beat the butter in a large bowl using an electric mixer (or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment) on medium-high speed until creamy, about 30 seconds. Add the cream cheese and continue to beat on medium-high speed until the mixture is fluffy, white, and very smooth, about 1 minute. Reduce the speed to low and add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time, beating for 30 seconds after each addition, until the mixture is creamy, fluffy, and smooth. If the frosting is too stiff, beat the milk into it to loosen it.
Add chopped pecans to frosting or onto iced cake, if desired.
For the Icing:
Preheat oven to 350. Spray 2 9-inch round cake pans with cooking spray and line with parchment paper circles.
Cream butter and sugar until light. Add eggs and vanilla. In separate bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, soda and salt. Fold dry ingredients into wet and mix, adding buttermilk and sour cream as mixture blends. Blend on low speed about 3 minutes, scraping sides and bottom once to incorporate all ingredients. Pour into pans.
Bake 35 -40 minutes in middle oven rack until cakes barely spring back when gently pressed. Let cool in pan
For Icing: On low speed blend melted chocolate with butter add vanilla, cocoa and half of confectioners sugar. Add remaining sugar and mix slowly. Once sugar is mostly blended, whip on high speed with whisk attachment, adding a bit of half and half or water to get a light fluffy consistency. If not using icing right away, rewhip before using. Add additional warm water (1 tablespoon at a time) to get correct consistency.
To frost: Semi-freeze layers first for 20 to 45 minutes for easier handling. Turn flatter side (bottom) of 1 layer down. Ice that layer and top with other layer with bottom of cake facing up. Press down lightly and finish icing sides and top of cake. Add chocolate shavings or curls for garnish if desired.
For the butter sauce:
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 65-70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes. Run a knife around edges and center tube of pan. Invert cake onto a wire rack over waxed paper.
For sauce, combine the sugar, butter and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat just until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat; stir in extracts.
Poke holes in the top of the warm cake; spoon 1/4 cup sauce over cake. Let stand until sauce is absorbed. Repeat twice. Poke holes into sides of cake; brush remaining sauce over sides. Cool completely.
Notes: Make cake slicing simple (with no squishing or tearing) by using a long serrated knife. Gentle pressure and a back-and-forth motion work best.
Use a pastry brush to sweep away excess flour after flipping the cake out of the pan.
