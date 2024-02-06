Have some cake and eat it, too

Bridal shower season is all year long anymore, but it does seem like there are so many weddings during the summer months. As with any bridal shower there are always delicious refreshments and desserts. Cupcakes are the hot thing to serve at such events, but I often prefer just a good old fashioned cake. Pairing a pound cake or chiffon cake with fruit is such a nice treat, or a layer cake with wonderful fluffy frosting is so pretty on the table, or even a decadent chocolate cake surrounded with fresh bright red strawberries provides a natural lovely center piece for the buffet table.

Whatever your preference is, that is the right choice for you. Maybe one of these cake recipes will fill the dessert need at your next event and will be absolutely delightful for your guests.

Coconut Cake

1/3 cup shortening

1/3 cup butter, softened

1-3/4 cups sugar

3 cups cake flour

3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/3 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 eggs

Lemon Filling

Fluffy Frosting

Grated coconut

Cream shortening and butter, gradually add sugar, beating mixture well until completely combined.

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt, add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well and truly after each addition. Stir in vanilla.

Beat egg whites at room temperature until stiff peaks form. Fold into batter.

Pour batter in 3 greased loaf floured 9-inch round cake pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes, remove layers from pans, and let cool completely. Spread lemon filling between layers; frost top and side with fluffy frosting and sprinkle liberally with coconut.

For the lemon filling:

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons water

2 egg yolks, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon grated lemon rind

3 tablespoons lemon juice

Combine sugar and corn starch. Gradually stir in water, cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and boils. Continue boiling 1 minute.

Gradually stir one-fourth of the hot mixture into egg yolks. Add to remaining hot mixture, stirring constantly. Return to a boil. Cook 1 to 2 minutes longer, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and continue stirring until smooth. Stir in butter, lemon rind and lemon juice.

For the fluffy frosting:

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 egg whites

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine sugar, water, and cream of tartar in heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat, without stirring, until mixture reaches thread stage (232 degrees).

Beat egg whites at room temperature until soft peaks form. Continue to beat, slowly adding syrup mixture. Add vanilla. Beat well and completely.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

3 cup all purpose flour, lightly spooned into dry measuring cups

3 cups sugar

3 sticks unsalted butter

6 eggs

1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1/2 tablespoon almond or lemon extract

In mixer, cream the butter and cream cheese well. Gradually add sugar and mix well. Alternate, adding flour and eggs, mixing well after each. Add salt and extracts, mixing well. Bake in sprayed and floured tube pan at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Remove from oven when the cake tests done. Cool in pan 5 minutes, then turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.

Praline Chiffon Cake

1 cups sifted all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegetable oil

7 eggs, separated

3/4 cup cold water

2 teaspoons maple flavoring

1 teaspoon cream of tarter

Combine dry ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Make a well in center; add oil, egg yolks, water, and flavoring. Stir just until moistened. Beat egg whites (at room temperature) in a large mixing bowl until foamy; add cream of tarter, beating until stiff peaks form. Gently fold yolk mixture into egg whites.

Pour batter into a clean, ungreased 10-inch tube pan, spreading evenly with spatula. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched. Remove from oven, and invert pan. Cool 40 minutes and remove cake from pan.

White Texas Sheet Cake

This cake makes a large sheet cake, and is nice to cut into small pieces and nestle into cupcake papers or decorative serving papers for a pretty presentation for a grab-and-go dessert. The same serving suggestion would work for any sheet cake such as banana or chocolate.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter, cubed

1 cup water

2 large eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon almond extract

For the frosting:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup 2 percent milk

4 to 4-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan.

In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. In a small saucepan, combine butter and water; bring just to a boil. Stir into flour mixture. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream and extract until blended; add to flour mixture, whisking constantly.

Transfer to prepared pan. Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 18-22 minutes. Cool on a wire rack 20 minutes.

For frosting, combine butter and milk in a large saucepan; bring just to a boil. Remove from heat; gradually and gently stir in confectioners' sugar and extract. Stir in pecans. Spread over warm cake. (If you over-stir the frosting you will end up with fudge instead of icing. Stir just until combined).

Note: The roasted flavor of toasted nuts pairs well with decadently sweet desserts. Be sure to toast the pecans before adding them to the frosting.

Butter Pecan Layer Cake

2-2/3 cups chopped pecans

1-1/4 cups butter, softened, divided

2 cups sugar

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

For the frosting:

1 cup butter, softened

8 to 8-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Place pecans and 1/4 cup butter in a baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until toasted, stirring frequently; set aside.

In a large bowl, cream sugar and remaining butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1-1/3 cups of toasted pecans.

Pour into three greased and floured 9-inch round baking pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For frosting, cream butter and confectioners' sugar in a large bowl. Add milk and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining toasted pecans. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake.

German Chocolate Dump Cake

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1-1/2 cups chopped toasted pecans, divided

1 package devil's food cake mix (regular size)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan.

Sprinkle coconut and 1 cup pecans into baking pan. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter into prepared pan.

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth; beat in confectioners' sugar. Stir in chocolate chips and remaining pecans. Spoon over batter. Cut through batter with a knife to swirl. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

Peach Praline Upside Down Cake

4 eggs, separated

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3 medium peaches, peeled and sliced (2 cups)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup 2-percent milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream and toasted pecan halves, optional

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a 10-inch ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger. Remove from heat. Arrange peaches in a single layer over brown sugar mixture; sprinkle with chopped pecans.

In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened. Gradually add sugar, beating on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. Beat in milk, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in flour mixture.

With clean beaters, beat egg whites on medium until stiff but not dry; gradually fold into batter. Pour batter into skillet. Bake 22-27 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm with whipped cream and pecan halves if desired.

Iced Lemon Chiffon Cake

7 large eggs, separated

2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup canola oil

4 teaspoons grated lemon peel

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

For the frosting:

1/3 cup butter, softened

3 cups confectioners' sugar (more or less, adjust to desired thickness)

4-1/2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1/4 cup lemon juice

Dash salt

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Sift flour, sugar, baking powder and salt together twice; place in another large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk egg yolks, water, oil, lemon peel and vanilla until smooth. Add to flour mixture; beat until well blended.