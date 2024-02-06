Have crackers, will travel

Vacation season is in full swing and that calls for snack treats for the car ride. If we are on a long drive, my husband likes a little snack occasionally. Something crisp and crunchy tastes good while driving, along with an ice cold cup of tea.
I have several recipes today that all start with some type of cracker, then you finish the recipe. I've chosen spicy, savory, sweet and all delicious.
Give these a try for your vacation snack treats or any time through the year. Great while playing cards, on a party buffet table or movie watching snacks, they are all enjoyable.
So simple, so easy, so good!
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line 15x10x1-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Lightly spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.
Place saltine crackers in single layer onto prepared pan. If necessary, break additional crackers in half to fill in any gaps.
Combine butter and sugar in 1-quart saucepan; cook over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Continue cooking 1-2 minutes until mixture thickens slightly. Pour mixture over crackers; spread to coat all crackers.
Bake 5 minutes (mixture will look foamy). Remove from oven; sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over crackers. Continue baking 1-2 minutes or until chips are slightly melted.
Gently spread chocolate mixture over crackers; sprinkle peanuts evenly over top. Cool completely. Break or cut into pieces.
Note: Replace sugar with brown sugar for a more toffee-like flavor.
Substitute your favorite nut for chopped peanuts.
Source: www.landolakes.com/recipe/20263/sweet-salty-cracker-treats/
Turn saltine crackers into a gourmet party snack. This recipe is cheap, delicious and requires no cooking! These are really great with chili, as a snack or a fun party-starter.
Place the vegetable oil, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, ranch dressing mix, and crushed red pepper flakes in a 2-gallon plastic zipper bag. Seal the bag and smoosh with your hands to thoroughly combine the oil and spices.
Place the crackers into the bag, seal, and turn the bag over to cover the crackers with the spice mix. Let the bag sit for about 1 hour, then turn again. Repeat several more times until the crackers are well-coated with spice mix, and allow the bag to sit overnight.
Remove crackers and serve.
Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/214184/alabama-fire-crackers/
Looking for a quick and easy snack for a gathering, or a savory little munchies for a fun snack? These crackers are the work of minutes, but pay off in bold flavor! These are best made ahead, and are easily doubled or tripled to feed a crowd.
In a gallon size resealable bag, or in a large plastic storage container with an airtight lid, combine the oil, rosemary, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder and mix well. Add the crackers, seal the bag or the bowl, and gently rotate so all the crackers are evenly coated in the mixture. Let stand on the counter for 24 hours, occasionally rotating, before serving.
Source: www.kroger.com/r/easy-rosemary-snack-crackers-recipe/206527
Whether you're looking for an easy way to use up some leftover candy or you just need an inspired snack to serve for movie night, these Concession Stand Crackers are a great bet. Use whatever chopped candy your heart desires.
Combine the chocolate and chocolate-hazelnut spread in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted, stirring every 30 seconds.
Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Dip the crackers partway in the chocolate and let the excess drip back into the bowl. Lay on the baking sheet and sprinkle with the chopped candy. Let set, 15 minutes.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a32129917/concession-stand-crackers-recipe/
This recipe is very versatile because you can change the spice to whatever you prefer most. Change the Italian seasoning to garlic and rosemary or lemon pepper or cayenne pepper or whatever you can think up. Have fun and be creative.
Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.
Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the Italian seasoning and seasoned salt. Dunk the saltines in the mixture and place on a rack over a baking sheet. Bake for about 20 minutes.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/seasoned-crackers-3075407
Combine everything except the crackers in a large bowl. Whisk together until well blended.
Dump the crackers in the liquid and gently toss with a flat spoon — carefully so you don't break the crackers.
Once coated with oil mixture, spread out on baking sheet. Bake at 200 for 15 -20 minutes or until browned.
Allow to cool completely before placing in airtight container
Source: www.sherrylwilson.com/lemon-dill-oyster-crackers/
Popular caramel, chocolate and peanuts combine to make a treat kids of all ages will enjoy.
Line 15x10x1-inch baking pan with graham crackers; set aside.
Combine sugar and butter in 2-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 3-5 minutes, until mixture comes to a full boil. Boil, stirring constantly, 5 minutes.
Immediately pour mixture over graham crackers. Spread to coat; sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let stand 1 minute; spread chocolate chips.
Immediately sprinkle with peanuts; lightly press into chocolate. Cool completely; break into pieces.
Source: www.landolakes.com/recipe/17385/chocolate-caramel-nut-treats/
This recipe was even better than the seasoned ranch oyster cracker recipe we had been using. Why? Because of the cheese crackers. They added one more layer of cheese goodness to the flavors we had already become addicted to.
Combine all spices and the oil in a large bowl. Whisk to combine.
Add the cheese crackers and stir until they are coated completely. Be sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl and get all the delicious flavors on the crackers.
I use a large pot to bake my crackers because I find it easier to stir them. Feel free to use 2 sheet trays if you like.
Bake at 325 for 20 minutes, stirring 1/2 way through.
Cool completely and store in an airtight container.
Notes: Store these ranch crackers in a gallon zip-top bag or any airtight container will work. You want to be sure to keep the humidity out of these crackers so that they do not go stale.
You can use other crackers instead of Cheez-it crackers. Use the oil and the seasonings to make other seasoned crackers. Some of our favorite Cheez-it cracker substitutions is: pretzel sticks, oyster crackers, saltine crackers, pretzel thins, pretzel nuggets, butter crackers such as Ritz, Asian rice crackers (same crackers I use in my Thai Chex Mix).
Source: www.savoringthegood.com/homemade-seasoned-ranch-cheese-crackers/
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Arrange the crackers in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet so that the baking sheet is completely covered with a solid layer of crackers. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter with the brown sugar and vanilla. Bring to a gentle boil over medium heat and boil until it starts to thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. Immediately pour the mixture over the crackers in an even layer. Use an offset spatula to spread the mixture all over the crackers. Bake for 5 minutes. Sprinkle the almonds all over, then let cool completely.
When cool, break apart for a great snack.
Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/sweet-almond-crackers-3268648
Line a 10x15 baking sheet with foil then spray it lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Place the crackers, salty side down, in rows. You may have to break a couple in half to get them to fit on the ends.
In a saucepan, combine the butter and brown sugar. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 1/2 minutes. Pour over the crackers and bake in a 400 degree oven for 5 minutes.
Remove from oven and lay the whole chocolate bars on top. Let it sit for a minute while the caramel melts the chocolate, then take a knife or spatula and spread the chocolate evenly over the whole pan. Cool completely then chill until hard before breaking into bark.
Source: www.pithyskitchen.blogspot.com/2012/05/georgia-cracker-candy.html
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a cookie sheet or jelly roll pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil leaving enough overhang to easily lift from the pan. If using foil, generously butter.
Lay the graham crackers side by side without overlapping.
On the stovetop in a heavy bottomed saucepan, melt together the butter, light brown sugar and 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. Once melted, bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes stirring constantly over medium heat.
Remove from the heat and add the ground cinnamon, vanilla and pecan pieces. Stir until combined.
Pour the hot mixture over the graham crackers spreading until all are covered. Sprinkle the top with 1/4 cup toffee bits.
Bake for 10 minutes until bubbly. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with the remaining sea salt.
Place onto a cooling rack to cool completely, then chill. Use a sharp knife to cut into desired shapes.
Store at room temperature tightly sealed.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/sea-salted-cinnamon-graham-cracker-pralines/
Coconut Crack Bars, easy chocolate and coconut graham cracker toffee candy.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Line a 9x9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil and lightly spray with nonstick spray.
Place crackers in single layer of pan to cover the whole bottom. Break the crackers as necessary to fit.
Spread brown sugar on the bottom of a small saucepan. Cut butter into about 8 slices and place on top of sugar. Place pan on top of medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Let boil about 2-4 minutes or until smooth and brown in color. Stir in coconut.
Pour mixture over graham crackers and spread evenly with an offset spatula. Bake for about 5 minutes at 425 degrees to set.
Sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over crackers and place back in oven for about 2 minutes or until chips start to melt. Remove from oven and spread chips evenly over crackers. Cool.
Place in refrigerator (or freezer) for about an hour or until chocolate sets. Break or cut into pieces.
Notes: Snappy tips: If bars aren't completely cool before placing in the refrigerator place on a trivet. To expedite cooling you could also place bars in freezer. Candy cuts better when cold and set.
Snappy substitutions: I have only used real unsalted butter in this recipe. Substituting margarine or anything else may have different results. Instead of semi sweet chocolate chips you could use dark chocolate. Instead of sweetened coconut you could try unsweetened.
Source: www.snappygourmet.com/coconut-crack-bars-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.