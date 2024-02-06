Have crackers, will travel

Vacation season is in full swing and that calls for snack treats for the car ride. If we are on a long drive, my husband likes a little snack occasionally. Something crisp and crunchy tastes good while driving, along with an ice cold cup of tea.

I have several recipes today that all start with some type of cracker, then you finish the recipe. I've chosen spicy, savory, sweet and all delicious.

Give these a try for your vacation snack treats or any time through the year. Great while playing cards, on a party buffet table or movie watching snacks, they are all enjoyable.

Sweet and Salty Cracker Treats

So simple, so easy, so good!

36 to 45 saltine cracker squares

1 cup good quality butter, either salted or unsalted will work

1 cup sugar

1 (12-ounce) package (2 cups) semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped peanuts

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line 15x10x1-inch baking pan with aluminum foil. Lightly spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.

Place saltine crackers in single layer onto prepared pan. If necessary, break additional crackers in half to fill in any gaps.

Combine butter and sugar in 1-quart saucepan; cook over medium heat until mixture comes to a boil. Continue cooking 1-2 minutes until mixture thickens slightly. Pour mixture over crackers; spread to coat all crackers.

Bake 5 minutes (mixture will look foamy). Remove from oven; sprinkle chocolate chips evenly over crackers. Continue baking 1-2 minutes or until chips are slightly melted.

Gently spread chocolate mixture over crackers; sprinkle peanuts evenly over top. Cool completely. Break or cut into pieces.

Note: Replace sugar with brown sugar for a more toffee-like flavor.

Substitute your favorite nut for chopped peanuts.

Source: www.landolakes.com/recipe/20263/sweet-salty-cracker-treats/

Alabama Fire Crackers

Turn saltine crackers into a gourmet party snack. This recipe is cheap, delicious and requires no cooking! These are really great with chili, as a snack or a fun party-starter.

1 2/3 cups vegetable oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 (1 ounce) envelopes ranch dressing mix

3 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 (16.5 ounce) package multigrain saltine crackers

Place the vegetable oil, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, ranch dressing mix, and crushed red pepper flakes in a 2-gallon plastic zipper bag. Seal the bag and smoosh with your hands to thoroughly combine the oil and spices.

Place the crackers into the bag, seal, and turn the bag over to cover the crackers with the spice mix. Let the bag sit for about 1 hour, then turn again. Repeat several more times until the crackers are well-coated with spice mix, and allow the bag to sit overnight.

Remove crackers and serve.

Source: www.allrecipes.com/recipe/214184/alabama-fire-crackers/

Easy Rosemary Snack Crackers

Looking for a quick and easy snack for a gathering, or a savory little munchies for a fun snack? These crackers are the work of minutes, but pay off in bold flavor! These are best made ahead, and are easily doubled or tripled to feed a crowd.

1/4 cup light olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 box (7 ounces) small square Cheddar cheese flavored snack crackers

In a gallon size resealable bag, or in a large plastic storage container with an airtight lid, combine the oil, rosemary, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder and mix well. Add the crackers, seal the bag or the bowl, and gently rotate so all the crackers are evenly coated in the mixture. Let stand on the counter for 24 hours, occasionally rotating, before serving.

Source: www.kroger.com/r/easy-rosemary-snack-crackers-recipe/206527

Concession Stand Cracker Snacks

Whether you're looking for an easy way to use up some leftover candy or you just need an inspired snack to serve for movie night, these Concession Stand Crackers are a great bet. Use whatever chopped candy your heart desires.

1 cup chocolate melting wafers

2 heaping tablespoons chocolate-hazelnut spread (such as Nutella)

1 sleeve Saltine crackers (about 45)

3 cups chopped candy, such as Sno-Caps, M&Ms, Reese's Pieces and/or Whoppers

Combine the chocolate and chocolate-hazelnut spread in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until melted, stirring every 30 seconds.

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. Dip the crackers partway in the chocolate and let the excess drip back into the bowl. Lay on the baking sheet and sprinkle with the chopped candy. Let set, 15 minutes.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a32129917/concession-stand-crackers-recipe/

Seasoned Crackers

This recipe is very versatile because you can change the spice to whatever you prefer most. Change the Italian seasoning to garlic and rosemary or lemon pepper or cayenne pepper or whatever you can think up. Have fun and be creative.

1 stick butter

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 sleeve saltine crackers (one-quarter of a 1-pound box)

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees.

Melt the butter in a saucepan and add the Italian seasoning and seasoned salt. Dunk the saltines in the mixture and place on a rack over a baking sheet. Bake for about 20 minutes.

Source: www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/ree-drummond/seasoned-crackers-3075407

Lemon Dill Oyster Crackers

1-12 ounce bag oyster crackers

3/4 cup oil (your choice of oil)

1 tablespoon lemon juice (or more to taste)

1 teaspoon dried dill weed

1 packet powder ranch dressing mix

1 teaspoon pepper or lemon pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder (if you use garlic salt it might be too salty)

Combine everything except the crackers in a large bowl. Whisk together until well blended.

Dump the crackers in the liquid and gently toss with a flat spoon — carefully so you don't break the crackers.

Once coated with oil mixture, spread out on baking sheet. Bake at 200 for 15 -20 minutes or until browned.

Allow to cool completely before placing in airtight container

Source: www.sherrylwilson.com/lemon-dill-oyster-crackers/

Chocolate Caramel and Nut Treats

Popular caramel, chocolate and peanuts combine to make a treat kids of all ages will enjoy.

12 double (5x2 1/2-inch) graham crackers

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

3/4 cup butter

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped salted peanuts

Line 15x10x1-inch baking pan with graham crackers; set aside.

Combine sugar and butter in 2-quart saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 3-5 minutes, until mixture comes to a full boil. Boil, stirring constantly, 5 minutes.

Immediately pour mixture over graham crackers. Spread to coat; sprinkle with chocolate chips. Let stand 1 minute; spread chocolate chips.