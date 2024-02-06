Have an apple a day

Fresh apples are in season and it seems to be a really good year for all varieties. We love fresh apples to have with popcorn or just as a snack, but Scott would prefer to enjoy them in a pie or crisp.

I have some great memories of family members organizing an all-day apple butter cooking, and it was so much fun. Certainly a good use when you have a bushel or more of apples to use.

Today I have found some recipes that have apples as an ingredient that you may want to try while they are so plentiful and in season. Enjoy!

Apple and Walnut Stuffed Pork Tenderloin with Red Currant Sauce

This roasted pork tenderloin is stuffed with two of our favorite ingredients: walnuts and apples. This comforting entree is my family's most requested pork dish.

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 medium apple, peeled and finely chopped

3 tablespoons dried cranberries

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 pork tenderloin (1-1/2 pounds)

1/3 cup apple butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

Sauce:

1 cup red currant jelly

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 tablespoons cranberry juice

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon dried currants

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

In a large heavy skillet, melt butter. Add walnuts; cook and stir over medium heat until toasted, about two minutes. Remove 1/2 cup for serving. Add apple to the remaining walnuts; cook and stir one minute longer. Cool slightly.

Place the cranberries, parsley, oil, garlic and apple mixture in a food processor; cover and process until finely chopped.

Cut a lengthwise slit down the center of the roast to within 1/2 inch of bottom. Open roast so it lies flat; cover with plastic wrap. Flatten to 1/2-inch thickness. Remove wrap; spread apple butter on one long side of tenderloin to within 1/4 inch of edges. Top with apple mixture. Close meat; tie with kitchen string. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan; rub with salt and coriander.

Bake at 350 degrees until a thermometer inserted into center of stuffing reads 165 degrees and thermometer inserted in pork reads at least 145 degrees, 55 to 65 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until slightly thickened, 12 to 14 minutes. Serve with pork; top with reserved walnuts.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-and-walnut-stuffed-pork-tenderloin-with-red-currant-sauce/

Apple Pie Enchiladas

Baked Apple Pie Enchiladas give you all the cinnamony goodness of hot apple pie stuffed securely into a tortilla and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Homemade Apple Pie Filling, recipe below, or 1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling

6 (8 inch) flour tortillas

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Soften the tortillas in the microwave if needed to make them easier to roll. Spoon about one heaping 1/4 cup of pie filling slightly off the center of each tortilla, sprinkle evenly with cinnamon.

Roll tortillas up and place seam side down in a greased baking dish.

In a medium saucepan bring butter, white sugar, brown sugar and water to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer for three minutes, stirring constantly. Pour sauce over enchiladas, sprinkle with extra cinnamon on top if desired and let stand 45 minutes.

Bake in preheated oven 20 minutes or until golden.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream and top with desired amount of caramel sauce.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2016/08/03/apple-pie-enchiladas/

Easy Homemade Apple Pie Filling

How to make the best apple pie filling from scratch.

5 cups apples cored peeled, and chopped

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup cornstarch

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

In a large saucepan, combine water, juice, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornstarch.

Stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook for two minutes, constantly stirring. Add the apples and bring to a boil again.

Drop the heat to medium low and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely.

Keep refrigerated in a air-tight container up to four to five days.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2014/10/05/easy-homemade-apple-pie-filling/

Caramel Apple Crisp Cheesecake Bars

Graham/Oats Crust:

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup melted butter, plus more for greasing the plate

Cheesecake Layer:

2 (8ounce) packages softened cream cheese

2 tablespoons corn starch

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 teaspoon ginger

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Apple Crisp Topping:

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 medium to large apple, peeled and thinly sliced

Caramel Topping

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare one 9-inch-by-13-inch glass pan by greasing thoroughly with butter or baking spray, or light-colored metal baking pan with foil, (be sure to cover the sides, you are going to use this to lift the bars).

In a mixing bowl combine graham cracker crumbs, rolled oats, melted butter and brown sugar together. Press inside the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake for five minutes. Remove from oven to cool.

Meanwhile in the bowl of your electric mixer blend together cream cheese, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cornstarch and vanilla. Once well combined, pour on top of your graham cracker/oat crust.

To start your apple layer, arrange the thinly sliced apple on top of the cream cheese mixture in a single layer. Top with the Apple Crisp Topping. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes.

Once it's done baking, cool for 15 minutes, then refrigerate overnight.

Cut into squares. Serve with caramel drizzled over the top of cheesecake bars.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2015/10/09/caramel-apple-crisp-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2Aon5zq_BmEpbA8ECHjL9AHHkRHoeikZ1snnFZcND22K-i1A4c5gd8n8A

Granny's Apple Scalloped Potatoes

This scalloped potatoes with apples dish is delicious with breaded baked pork chops, which you could cook at the same time in another cast-iron pan. This recipe can easily be doubled.

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled and thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sliced sweet onion

4 medium red potatoes, thinly sliced (about 1 pound)

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon minced fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

4 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Chopped fresh parsley, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.