Have an apple a day

Fresh apples are in season and it seems to be a really good year for all varieties. We love fresh apples to have with popcorn or just as a snack, but Scott would prefer to enjoy them in a pie or crisp.
I have some great memories of family members organizing an all-day apple butter cooking, and it was so much fun. Certainly a good use when you have a bushel or more of apples to use.
Today I have found some recipes that have apples as an ingredient that you may want to try while they are so plentiful and in season. Enjoy!
This roasted pork tenderloin is stuffed with two of our favorite ingredients: walnuts and apples. This comforting entree is my family's most requested pork dish.
Sauce:
In a large heavy skillet, melt butter. Add walnuts; cook and stir over medium heat until toasted, about two minutes. Remove 1/2 cup for serving. Add apple to the remaining walnuts; cook and stir one minute longer. Cool slightly.
Place the cranberries, parsley, oil, garlic and apple mixture in a food processor; cover and process until finely chopped.
Cut a lengthwise slit down the center of the roast to within 1/2 inch of bottom. Open roast so it lies flat; cover with plastic wrap. Flatten to 1/2-inch thickness. Remove wrap; spread apple butter on one long side of tenderloin to within 1/4 inch of edges. Top with apple mixture. Close meat; tie with kitchen string. Place on a rack in a shallow roasting pan; rub with salt and coriander.
Bake at 350 degrees until a thermometer inserted into center of stuffing reads 165 degrees and thermometer inserted in pork reads at least 145 degrees, 55 to 65 minutes. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine sauce ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until slightly thickened, 12 to 14 minutes. Serve with pork; top with reserved walnuts.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-and-walnut-stuffed-pork-tenderloin-with-red-currant-sauce/
Baked Apple Pie Enchiladas give you all the cinnamony goodness of hot apple pie stuffed securely into a tortilla and drizzled with caramel sauce.
Homemade Apple Pie Filling, recipe below, or 1 (21 ounce) can apple pie filling
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Soften the tortillas in the microwave if needed to make them easier to roll. Spoon about one heaping 1/4 cup of pie filling slightly off the center of each tortilla, sprinkle evenly with cinnamon.
Roll tortillas up and place seam side down in a greased baking dish.
In a medium saucepan bring butter, white sugar, brown sugar and water to a boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for three minutes, stirring constantly. Pour sauce over enchiladas, sprinkle with extra cinnamon on top if desired and let stand 45 minutes.
Bake in preheated oven 20 minutes or until golden.
Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream and top with desired amount of caramel sauce.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2016/08/03/apple-pie-enchiladas/
How to make the best apple pie filling from scratch.
In a large saucepan, combine water, juice, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cornstarch.
Stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook for two minutes, constantly stirring. Add the apples and bring to a boil again.
Drop the heat to medium low and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes. Cool completely.
Keep refrigerated in a air-tight container up to four to five days.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2014/10/05/easy-homemade-apple-pie-filling/
Graham/Oats Crust:
Cheesecake Layer:
Apple Crisp Topping:
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare one 9-inch-by-13-inch glass pan by greasing thoroughly with butter or baking spray, or light-colored metal baking pan with foil, (be sure to cover the sides, you are going to use this to lift the bars).
In a mixing bowl combine graham cracker crumbs, rolled oats, melted butter and brown sugar together. Press inside the bottom of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan. Bake for five minutes. Remove from oven to cool.
Meanwhile in the bowl of your electric mixer blend together cream cheese, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cornstarch and vanilla. Once well combined, pour on top of your graham cracker/oat crust.
To start your apple layer, arrange the thinly sliced apple on top of the cream cheese mixture in a single layer. Top with the Apple Crisp Topping. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes.
Once it's done baking, cool for 15 minutes, then refrigerate overnight.
Cut into squares. Serve with caramel drizzled over the top of cheesecake bars.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2015/10/09/caramel-apple-crisp-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2Aon5zq_BmEpbA8ECHjL9AHHkRHoeikZ1snnFZcND22K-i1A4c5gd8n8A
This scalloped potatoes with apples dish is delicious with breaded baked pork chops, which you could cook at the same time in another cast-iron pan. This recipe can easily be doubled.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl, combine apple slices, sugar and lemon juice; toss to coat. Set aside.
In an 8- or 9-inch cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Alternately arrange potato and apple slices in a single layer in same skillet. Combine 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, cream, thyme, salt and pepper; pour over top.
Bake, uncovered, 50 minutes. Top with bacon and remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Bake until potatoes are tender and top is lightly browned, 5-10 minutes longer. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/granny-s-apple-scalloped-potatoes/
The best grilled cheese recipe ever.
Butter the four slices of bread. Brush the other side with Sauvignon Blanc.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place two slices of bread butter-side-down on the skillet. Top each slice with brie, sliced apple and cranberry sauce. Place the other slices of bread on top- butter-side-up. Place a lid on top of the skillet.
Reduce the heat to medium and let the sandwiches toast on the bottom. When the cheese looks like it's beginning to melt, take the lid off the skillet and use a spatula to check under the sandwiches. When they're golden brown, flip them gently. Toast the other side of the sandwich until golden brown.
Serve and eat immediately with a glass of chilled Sauvignon Blanc!
Source: www.recipegirl.com/brie-apple-and-cranberry-grilled-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR39bdwpChjQFmwTGUH40xJYLKU3eNOPjxrEMLxHt4fzPb0-1Fanu7lvC0A
This salad could be served alongside a light lunch or even as a dessert. It's that good.
Feel free to double the ingredients if you'd like and also to use a mixture of red/green grapes.
In a medium mixing bowl, using a hand mixture on medium speed, blend together the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla until smooth and creamy.
In a large mixing bowl, add the fruit, pour the dressing over, and gently stir to combine. Add about 3/4 of the pecans and stir.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. At that time, sprinkle the remaining pecans and light brown sugar on top.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2021/08/apple-grape-and-pecan-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR1L5GXS2lIZYmVeKmDAXLXEF4DF3P9VvLnRzYpZjscOKlmxn_l403ceXSI
This flavorful entree is perfect for weeknights or special occasions. You may choose to serve this slow-cooker bratwurst with pasta.
In a large nonstick skillet, brown bratwursts over medium-high heat in batches. Transfer to a 7-quart slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients.
Cook, covered, on low 6-8 hours or until a thermometer inserted in sausage reads at least 160 degrees. Serve with hot cooked pasta or egg noodles.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/slow-cooker-german-bratwurst/
The grilled apples in this salad combine so well with the blue cheese, walnuts and balsamic dressing.
For dressing, whisk together first 8 ingredients. In a bowl, toss apples with 1/4 cup dressing. Let stand 10 minutes.
Place apple slices on a grill rack over medium heat; reserve marinade left in bowl. Grill apples, covered, until tender and lightly browned, 3-4 minutes per side, brushing with reserved marinade.
To serve, toss greens with remaining dressing. Top with grilled apples, walnuts and cheese.
Source: www.htasteofhome.com/recipes/grilled-apple-tossed-salad/
This recipe can be served as a main course or an appetizer. People are surprised by the combination of chicken, apples, tomatoes and corn inside the crispy tortillas, but they love it.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss together first 8 ingredients. Place 3/4 cup mixture on half of each tortilla. Fold tortillas to close; secure with toothpicks.
Place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake until golden brown, 13-18 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Discard toothpicks. Serve with toppings as desired.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/apple-chicken-quesadillas/
These bars are a good use of fresh apples, and they pair beautifully with a dollop of sweetened whipped cream.
Glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides.
In a large bowl, beat brown sugar, melted butter, syrup and vanilla until blended. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. In another bowl, whisk flour, salt and baking soda; gradually beat into brown sugar mixture. Stir in apples (batter will be thick).
Transfer batter to prepared pan. Bake until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out with moist crumbs, 25-30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat; stir in syrup and brown sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir until slightly thickened, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
Pour glaze over warm blondies. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars.
Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/glazed-apple-maple-blondies/print/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.